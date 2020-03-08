Hrithik Roshan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. But now, the Indian actor is looking to expand his fanbase beyond India and helping him in his mission is Hollywood’s largest talent agency.
Deadline reports that the Gersh Agency has signed Roshan and the agency will represent him along with celebrity management firm KWAN in India and manager Amrita Sen.
“Roshan’s decision to have representation in Hollywood comes during a boom moment with a rapid expansion in Bollywood theatrical distribution and increased competition among streaming services vying for the Indian market for film and television,” said the publication.
The Gersh Agency’s talent department represents a diverse group of actors living across the globe working at the highest levels of film, theater, and television.
Roshan, son of actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with “Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai” and has since then delivered smash hits such as “Koi…Mil Gaya,” “Jodha Akbar,” “War,” “Super 30” and the “Krrish” franchise.
The Gersh Agency aims to introduce Roshan, voted as the sexiest Asian male of 2019 by U.K.’s Eastern Eye, to Hollywood and create projects to be shot in India, said Deadline.
“Hrithik has always been an envelope pusher,” Deadline quoted Amrita Sen, Hrithik’s manager, as saying. “For the last 20 years, Hrithik has been helping to drive Indian cinema into new genres, new narrative concepts and ever-more sophisticated storytelling. He is excited about the fact that the market for global content, which features characters and stories from other parts of the world, couldn’t be stronger than it is today. With Hrithik’s leadership, our goal is to continue to put India in a front and center position on the path towards globalization and diversity and help integrate creators into new markets that were previously not available to them. In partnership with Gersh, we will now be taking Hrithik’s ambitious vision around the world.”
