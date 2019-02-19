A homeless California man was charged with a hate crime after he allegedly punched and threw hot coffee on a 7-Eleven employee Feb. 13 and claimed he "hated Muslims," police in Marysville said.
Officers responded to a report of an assault that had occurred at a 7-11 convenience store on the 400 block of 9th Street at about 2 a.m.
When officers arrived, they contacted the store clerk, an Indian American Sikh man, who police said was the victim.
The clerk told police that a white male adult entered the store, prepared a cup of coffee, and tried to leave without paying for it. The victim confronted the male subject at the front door to the store, police said.
The suspect, later identified as a 43-year-old transient, John Crain, threw hot coffee in the victim’s face, then punched him before leaving the store, according to a police statement provided to India-West.
The victim sustained injuries from the hot coffee and a contusion to his face from the punch; officers were able to obtain video surveillance of the incident, police said.
When police located Crain later that day after another suspected assault, he admitted to the attack, saying he "hated Muslims," police said.
Malia Lomanic, who lives next to the 7-Eleven, said she was angered by the attack, according to a Fox40 News report.
“Those guys who work at the 7-Eleven are sweethearts,” she told the media outlet. "They’re super nice dudes."
Local groups condemned the attack.
“The Sikhs are American, we’ve been working hard here for over 100 years,” Amar Shergill, a board member of the American Sikh Public Affairs Association, said in the report. “A hate crime against a Sikh is the same as a hate crime against members of the Jewish or LGBTQ communities.”
Crain was booked into Yuba County Jail, where he is facing charges of theft, assault and a hate crime, the report said.
