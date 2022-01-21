Homeowner in US Thwarts Burglary Attempt in…. UP!

KANPUR, (IANS) - In a first of its kind incident, a family in New Jersey
managed to thwart a burglary attempt in their house in Kanpur by
watching the CCTV footage in which miscreant's were seen trying to
break into the house.
The family immediately informed the Kanpur police that reached the
house and caught the burglars while they were at work.
It was late on Jan.19 night when Vijay Awasthi, 38, a software engineer
in New Jersey, received an alert on his mobile phone. The signal was
from the CCTV cameras and sensors he had installed at his ancestral
house in Shyam Nagar under Chakeri police station.
As he watched the live footage of miscreants breaking into his house,
he informed the police. Vijay also used the mic option to warn the
intruders but the warning had no impact on them. Instead, they broke
the CCTV cameras.
When the police reached the house, the burglars opened fire and one
of them was injured in retaliatory firing and caught. The others
managed to escape.
The arrested person has been identified as Sonu, a resident of
Hamirpur district.
Vijay's two sisters Poonam and Preeti live in the Barra area of the city.
The keys of the house remain with both of them. The police called them
immediately to cross-check the belongings.
Police said a tenant and caretaker were also living in Vijay's house. But
the tenant had gone to his village a few days ago.
