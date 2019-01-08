FREEHOLD, N.J. — The boyfriend of a community college honors student has pleaded guilty to shooting a marijuana dealer two years ago in a crime his girlfriend was also convicted of committing.
Joseph Villani pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to aggravated manslaughter in the death of Indian American Trupal Patel in February 2017. Patel's body was found in Shark River Park in Wall Township.
A jury convicted the 22-year-old Villani's girlfriend, Raquel Garajau, of felony murder last September. She is scheduled to be sentenced this month.
Villani had insisted Garajau played no role in the killing. But he said she helped plan the robbery of Patel and discussed cleaning up the crime scene afterward.
Villani is to be sentenced in March.
As reported in an earlier India-West story, Monmouth County prosecutors said that Garajau and her boyfriend, Villani, plotted to kill Patel to steal and sell his marijuana stash.
The defense argued unsuccessfully that Garajau was a young woman in love who may have helped her boyfriend clean up the crime scene but didn't help plan the robbery or murder.
Authorities said Villani told detectives that Garajau had nothing to do with Patel's death, but prosecutors presented witnesses, recorded telephone conversations and numerous text messages suggesting her involvement in drug dealing, setting up the robbery and trying to cover up the crimes. (See earlier India-West story here.)
