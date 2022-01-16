All the people taken hostage at a synagogue in the town of Colleyville, near Dallas, Texas, were released safely, Governor Texas Greg Abbott said Jan. 15.
In a tweet, the governor said: "Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe." At least four people were taken hostages by a man at a synagogue in the town of Colleyville for more than ten hours on Jan. 15.
A live stream of the Shabbat morning service at the synagogue on Facebook captured audio of a man talking loudly when the incident started. According to the law enforcement officials, the hostage-taker demanded the release of Pakistani scientist Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. military officers while in custody in Afghanistan. Siddiqui is currently being held at FMC Carswell, a federal prison in Fort Worth Texas.
However, the Colleyville Police Department later in a statement said that one male hostage has been released.
"Shortly after 5:00 p.m., a male hostage was released uninjured. This man will be reunited with his family as soon as possible and he does not require medical attention. FBI crisis negotiators continue contact with the subject," the Colleyville Police Department said.
On Saturday, at approximately 10:41 a.m., the Colleyville Police Department received a call for service in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road.
Officers arrived on the scene and observed an emergency situation that warranted evacuation of the surrounding areas and an external perimeter was established.
Later, Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller said the suspect who took the hostages is dead. "The suspect is deceased," Miller said during a press conference on late Saturday.
