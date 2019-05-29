The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus May 22, along with the House Democratic Caucus, hosted a roundtable meeting with leaders of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.
HDC chair Hakeem Jeffries and CAPAC chairwoman Judy Chiu hosted the meeting which touched on issues that are impacting the AAPI community.
The conversation touched on several topics including immigration reform, the 2020 Census, voting rights and the Muslim ban, according to a news release.
Majority Whip Steny Hoyer addressed the groups on key topics of concern to the AAPI community. Reps. TJ Cox, Al Green, Ro Khanna, Andy Kim, Susie Lee and Rep. Bobby Scott also participated in the discussion.
Among the many AAPI leaders taking part in the roundtable included Lakshmi Sridaran, Indian American co-executive director of South Asian Americans Leading Together.
