Holding up a copy of the U.S. Constitution, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., voted to approve the second article of impeachment as the House Judiciary Committee held a public hearing to vote on the two articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill Dec. 13 in Washington, DC. The President was impeached Dec. 18. (Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images)