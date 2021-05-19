Cameron Hunt and his father Calvin Hunt stand outside a building in midtown Manhattan on March 30 with signs of support for Asian Americans. The web portal Stop AAPI Hate logged 6,603 self-reported anti-Asian American hate crime cases from March 2020 to the end of March 2021. About 43 percent of the hate crime attacks were against Chinese Americans; bias-motivated crimes against Indian Americans made up 1.8 percent of the reported cases. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)