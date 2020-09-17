Texas Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher’s bipartisan legislation to honor Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal by naming a post office after him unanimously passed the House of Representatives Sept. 14.
The bill, H.R. 5317, provides that the post office located at 315 Addicks Howell Road in Houston will be named the “Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office.” The bill was co-sponsored by the entire Texas delegation, according to a news release from the Sikh Coalition.
“Deputy Dhaliwal represented the very best of our community: he worked for equality, connection, and community through his life of service to others,” said Fletcher in a statement. “The Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office will serve as a permanent reminder of his service, his sacrifice, and his example for us all. I am grateful that my legislation to honor his memory has passed the House of Representatives today and is one step closer to being signed into law,” she said.
“I am very grateful to Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher and her commitment to honoring my husband’s memory. He loved being a part of and serving his community. Naming a post office after him will honor his work and dedication, and I am happy that this bill has passed the House today,” added Harwinder Kaur Dhaliwal, Deputy Dhaliwal’s wife.
In 2015, Lt. Dhaliwal became the first Sikh Indian American in Texas to receive a policy accommodation to serve while wearing his articles of faith, including his turban and beard. He was the first Sikh police officer to serve in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and was a role model and a trailblazer for Sikh Americans and religious minorities who sought to serve in law enforcement.
“My son was beloved by all in his community, and performed his job and participated in seva (selfless service) with respect, dignity, and care. He lived as a symbol of the strength that comes from diversity and unity, and this building will serve as another permanent reminder of how much he meant to our family and the people of Houston. We are so thankful for this effort to honor his legacy and his commitment to our city,” said Pyara Singh Dhaliwal, Deputy Dhaliwal’s father.
On Sept. 27, 2019, Deputy Dhaliwal was killed in the line of duty. In October of 2019, Congresswoman Fletcher led the entire Houston delegation in introducing H. Res. 616, a resolution to honor the life and mourn the loss of Deputy Dhaliwal.
SALDEF Regional Director Bobby Singh, in a statement emailed to India-West, said: "The Houston community and the entire Sikh American community thank Congresswomen Fletcher for her efforts and dedication in making this bill a reality.”
SALDEF Executive Director Kiran Kaur Gill added: "The naming memorializes the trailblazing work of Deputy Dhaliwal and reconfirms that Sikh Americans are part of the fabric of this country, and we look forward to the unveiling of the new name in the future."
The resolution now moves to the U.S. Senate for a vote and ultimately to the White House for signature.
