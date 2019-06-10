Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-California, speaks during a press conference with House Democrats at the U.S. Capitol June 4 in Washington, DC. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also delivered remarks ahead of a vote on the American Dream and Promise Act, which offers a pathway to citizenship for those with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, Temporary Protected Status, and Deferred Enforced Departure and similarly situated immigrants who have spent much of their lives in the United States. More than 7,000 Indian American youth currently hold DACA status, according to data from the Migration Policy Institute. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)