The House of Representatives Dec. 3 passed the Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative Act, which would establish an exchange initiative between the U.S. and India to study the work and legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.
The bill, written by the late Congressman John Lewis and cosponsored by Indian American Congressman Ami Bera, authorizes the State Department, in cooperation with the Indian government, to: establish an annual educational forum for scholars from both countries that focuses on the legacies of Mohandas Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr.; develop a professional development training initiative on conflict resolution based on the principles of nonviolence; and establish a foundation to address social, environmental, and health priorities in India.
“Just like Gandhi and Dr. King, Congressman Lewis shaped the world through his actions of nonviolence and his commitment to human rights, equality, and justice for all. The Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative Act is a fitting tribute to the incredible life and legacy of John Lewis,” said Bera, who is the longest serving Indian American member of Congress in history.
In 2009, Congressman John Lewis led a congressional delegation visit to India to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s pilgrimage to India. Inspired by his visit, Lewis created the Gandhi-King Exchange Act to seek to apply the philosophies of Gandhi and Dr. King, Jr. to conflict resolution efforts and current policy challenges.
“As the world’s oldest and largest democracies, the United States and India have long traditions of upholding these shared values championed by figures like Gandhi, King, and Congressman Lewis. But they are increasingly under threat in both countries. I’m proud the House of Representatives passed this legislation, which will help these values endure and remind us that by holding true to them, we embody and live up to the best of our two nations,” Bera, who serves as chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation, added.
The measure, according to PTI, authorizes $1 million a year through 2025 for the Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange initiative. It authorizes $2 million for the financial year 2021 for the Gandhi-King Global Academy, and $30 million for 2021 for the U.S.-India Gandhi-King Development Foundation, the agency reported.
The development foundation would also be authorized $15 million per year from 2022 through 2025 but only if India’s private sector commits to matching the U.S. government’s contributions, the report said, adding the Congressional Budget Office estimates that the bill would cost $51 million over five years.
