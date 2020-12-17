Indian American Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Ro Khanna, along with the House Progressive Caucus, have successfully pushed for a second round of direct payment checks, and increased funding for unemployment insurance to be included in the new stimulus relief bill currently being debated in Congress.
Members of the House Progressive Caucus, co-chaired by Jayapal, said they would not approve a bill that did not offer at least $600 one-time direct payments to every eligible U.S. resident. They also pushed for an additional $300 per week federal benefit to be added to unemployment checks, on top of state unemployment benefits.
Late Dec. 16 afternoon, Congressional leaders announced that a one-time check of $600-700 would be added to the relief bill currently under debate.
Jayapal cheered the news in an interview on Meet the Press. “The point we were trying to make is that we’ve got to have direct relief — money in people’s pockets — with any bill that passes. Direct relief — which Jayapal called survival checks — along with expanded unemployment benefits are “the most effective way to get money to people.”
“There is desperation around the country,” said the congresswoman. She added that people are worried about whether they’re going to be able to keep their heat on in the midst of winter storms, pay their rent or buy groceries.
Khanna tweeted: “We need unemployment benefits and survival checks. It’s not one or the other. While we obviously need more, $600 a person is a step in the right direction."
As the clock ticks towards a Dec. 18 deadline to get a measure passed, the House and Senate are debating a second, much slimmed down stimulus bill that will pump $908 billion into the U.S. economy to mitigate the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. A first round of stimulus funding, enacted last April, pumped $2.1 trillion to shore up the U.S. economy. It is unclear whether a deeply divided House and Senate will pass a second round of funding before the Dec. 18 deadline.
In a report released Dec. 4, Chad Stone, chief economist at the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, noted that unemployment reached its peak last April with 22 percent of workers rendered jobless. Recovery from the deep economic nosedive of last spring continues to lose steam, he said, noting that job growth slowed down in November.
Moreover, millions of workers have been unemployed for more than 27 weeks and will soon lose their unemployment benefits, said Stone. The economic impact of the pandemic has been particularly pernicious to people of color, he noted.
More than 30-40 million Americans currently protected by eviction moratoriums could lose their homes in February as state eviction moratoriums expire. Moreover, those who have been temporarily protected by eviction moratoriums will face a mountain of debt as they struggle to pay past due rent.
On Dec. 12, Khanna, D-California; Jayapal, D-Washington; and Rep Katie Porter, D-Iowa, wrote to House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California; House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky; and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, to ask that a direct stimulus payment be included in the relief bill, in the form of a one-time check. The first stimulus relief bill included a $1,200 one-time check for all legal U.S. residents earning less than $72,000 per year. The measure left out 11 million undocumented immigrants, many of whom serve on the front lines of the pandemic as essential workers. Relatives who live with undocumented immigrants were also excluded from the relief package.
In their letter to Congressional leaders, Khanna, Jayapal, and Porter also asked for increasing funding to provide for at least six months of unemployment insurance.
“This type of direct assistance has proven to be critical to lifting people out of poverty and have been among the most effective programs to address the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic,” they wrote, noting that the first round of expanded unemployment benefits had a huge impact in alleviating poverty, increasing food security, replacing income, and raising aggregate spending levels that are crucial for stimulating the economy.
“For every dollar that was spent on UI in the CARES Act, 73 cents were spent. Evidence also shows that not only were there no declines in employment among workers receiving enhanced UI benefits, but that enhanced UI beneficiaries looked for work more intensively than those whose UI benefits expired,” wrote Jayapal, Khanna, and Porter, who pushed for a $2,000 direct stimulus payment.
They noted that expanded unemployment benefits were more effective than the Paycheck Protection Program, which was enacted to offer support to small businesses who were floundering during the pandemic. Small Business Administration data obtained by several publications, who used a Freedom of Information Act request, revealed that 1 percent of businesses, many of them backed by venture capital as well as individual outlets of large retail chains, received 25 percent of the loans. ‘Mom and Pop’ businesses on Main Street America were largely left out of the first round of PPP funding.
One out of every five very small businesses — with fewer than 20 employees — has permanently shut down amid the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.