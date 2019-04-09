In a long-awaited move, the House April 4 reauthorized the Violence Against Women Act adding in gun control measures designed to protect victims of domestic abuse.
VAWA first lapsed late last year, as the federal government went into a shut-down. Temporary extensions allowed the measure to continue despite the shutdown, but the bill was allowed to lapse Feb. 15.
The act, first signed into law in 1994 by former President Bill Clinton, is critical to Indian American organizations fighting domestic violence, who need the federal funding to support their programs, outreach, and support efforts. The bill must be reauthorized every five years.
Narika, a pioneering Indian American and South Asian anti-domestic violence organization in the San Francisco Bay Area, currently gets about 40 percent of its annual budget from federal government grants. Last year, the organization received about 1,800 individual client calls, a substantial uptick from previous years.
“If government grants dry up, it will be very difficult for us to consistently provide our services,” Faraz Sattar, who serves on the organization’s Board of Directors, told India-West in January.
Maitri, another Indian American and South Asian pioneering San Francisco Bay Area anti-domestic violence organization, also receives a substantial portion of its budget from VAWA funding.
“VAWA reauthorization is very critical and important for meeting the needs of victims and survivors as well as funding advocacy services provided to those survivors,” Rama Jalan, Maitri’s executive director, told India-West in the earlier story. (See India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2Sj6fCi)
The legislation passed easily April 4 on a 263-158 House floor vote; 33 Republicans voted for the bill despite the harsher restrictions on gun laws. The new version of the Act bars those who have been convicted of misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse or stalking from access to firearms. It closes the so-called “boyfriend loophole,” which bars dating partners charged with misdemeanor domestic abuse from purchasing guns.
The National Rifle Association had urged a “no” vote on the measure, stating that Democrats were pushing their “anti-gun” agenda on the bill.
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, authored two key provisions in the new bill. The amendments aim to provide survivors of domestic violence with support services in the workplace while opening new paths toward their economic security, according to a press statement from the Indian American congressman.
Krishnamoorthi’s amendments include launching a public information campaign to research and share best practices of employee assistance programs that strengthen supportive services for survivors in the workforce.
They also aim to ensure that the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Labor analyze and report on the barriers survivors face on the path of upward mobility, according to the press statement.
“Today’s House passage of an updated, long-term Violence Against Women Act reauthorization will protect Americans from violence and abuse, while working to ensure survivors have access to essential support,” said Krishnamoorthi, after the measure was passed. “I’m glad my colleagues unanimously voted to approve both my amendments to the bill to strengthen workplace protections and services for survivors, and to ensure our federal agencies are studying barriers that survivors face on the path to joining and staying in the middle class.”
The National Organization for Women also lauded the passage of the measure, and stated its hope that the bill would receive bi-partisan support in the Senate.
“The proposed re-authorization includes a provision to close a loophole in the original Act that allows convicted domestic abusers of dating partners to have access to firearms. Opposition to this from the National Rifle Association is motivating certain members of Congress to oppose or stall the bill,” said NOW president Toni Van Pelt in a press statement.
“The NRA wants Congress to put the second amendment rights of abusers over the lives of the women and families who might die at their hands,” said Van Pelt.
NOW noted that the new version of the bill includes housing protections for survivors of sexual assault; a new position at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to address domestic violence; as well as Krishnamoorthi’s amendments and stricter gun control measures.
In a press statement emailed to India-West April 8, Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) said the Act includes the congressman’s amendment that enhances culturally specific services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
“Domestic violence is a devastating reality for many women in the U.S., and in particular, for the South Asian and Indian American communities. It is often difficult for survivors in these communities to be heard and supported given cultural barriers and generational gaps,” said the Indian American congressman in the statement. “Urgent action is needed now to ensure that survivors are protected and receive adequate resources. I am proud that my amendment would increase funding for grants that support organizations that provide critical services to domestic violence and sexual assault survivors in communities of color.”
