The office of second-term Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi Jan. 16 announced that the congressman was named by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to serve on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.
The committee is tasked with overseeing the activities and budget of the 17 intelligence agencies of the United States.
Krishnamoorthi is the first South Asian to serve on the Intelligence Committee, according to a news release distributed by his office.
“It is very humbling to be chosen to serve on the Intelligence Committee this Congress, and I am ready to join with my colleagues in preserving the safety and security of our nation,” said Krishnamoorthi in a statement.
“The intelligence challenges and international threats facing our country today are vast, ranging from terrorism to cyberwarfare to investigating Russia’s previous, and continuing attempts to sabotage our democracy,” Krishnamoorthi, who won a second term in the November 2018 election, said. “I am honored that the Speaker and Caucus have placed their trust in me and the contributions I’ll make to the committee. When I took the oath of office, I swore to protect and defend the Constitution from all threats, foreign and domestic, and I know that the work we do under the leadership of chairman Adam Schiff will fulfill that solemn duty.”
