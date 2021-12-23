Sewa International’s Houston, Texas, chapter held a gala celebration Dec. 12, highlighting the year-round work of its volunteers, many of them Indian Americans, and their accomplishments in responding to and combating the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as serving the local communities and making an impact beyond the city’s borders.
Houston chapter president Gitesh Desai welcomed Indian Consul General Aseem R. Mahajan, Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, and Dr. Peter Hotez to the gala and thanked them for gracing the occasion. He said that "local presence and global impact" was the theme of the chapter’s 12th annual fundraising event, according to a press release.
Mahajan commended Sewa for working with several community initiatives in organizing food distribution, imparting education, and offering other services in a demanding and challenging year. “Sewa has played a vital role in promoting people-to-people contact between the two countries and deepening India's partnership with the U.S.,” he said.
Hotez, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, said that he valued working hand in hand with the Indian government's extraordinary developers in Hyderabad, India, of the COVAXIN vaccine to combat COVID-19.
"I'm with you in spirit celebrating the Sewa Houston chapter in its accomplishments," said Rep. Fletcher. She added, "Sewa International is working tirelessly in responding to COVID-19 affected families in our community in recent years, helping even through days of heavy rainfall and flooding events. Thank you for all
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.