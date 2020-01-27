HOUSTON, Texas — Rep. Pete Olson, T-Texas, and Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George joined a group of 250 Indian Americans on the steps of Sugar Land, Texas City Hall Jan. 19 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Kashmiri Hindu Pandit community’s exodus from their homeland in Kashmir.
This tragic event was recognized by a candlelight vigil jointly organized by the Hindu American Foundation, Indo-American Kashmir Forum, and the Hindus of Greater Houston, as part of a series of vigils done around the U.S. to mark the infamous day.
After the program started with a prayer, emcee Dr. Neel Bhan, a second generation Kashmiri Pandit, introduced Suraj Pandit, a third generation Kashmiri Pandit and local high school junior, who told the assembled crowd the history of what happened to the Kashmiri Pandit community.
Suraj stated that on Jan. 19, 1990, “terrorist-driven violence, rape, torture, and murder led to the forced exodus of my relatives and 350,000 other Hindu Pandits from our homeland in our former ‘Paradise on Earth’.”
Anjali Raina bravely recounted “the tortuous death of my father at the hands of terrorists” and the severe effect his passing had on her family. Sunita Ticku told the story of how terrorists barged into her family’s house, looking for her father, a government official, and ended up “shooting everybody they could find in the house.”
Her grandmother survived that assault after being shot three times in the abdomen. Ticku and her siblings survived only because they had been sent away earlier in response to constant threats by terrorists inciting the Pandits to “convert, die, or flee.”
Olson gave an impassioned speech about the Kashmiri Pandits and the horrors that happened to them, and validated the Government of India’s revocation of the oppressive Article 370, which had previously given special autonomous status to Kashmir sine Independence.
Olson noted that the “amount of people that fled their homes due to radical terrorists was equal to three Sugar Land, Texases.” He concluded by saying that the community should “never stop fighting” to go back home.
County Judge K.P. George recounted how he heard of the events of January 1990 as an Indian American. He himself had not realized the depths of what had happened, and said he was grateful for this vigil to be organized, so that he and others could learn what had happened. He also presented a proclamation recognizing January 19th, 2020 as “Kashmiri Pandit Exodus Recognition Day” in Fort Bend County.
After the speeches, the assembled crowd held their candles up high in the air as they heard a traditional Kashmiri bhajan. Bhan thanked all in attendance for coming, saying: “It means the world for the community to be recognized after so many years of struggle and invalidation.” He concluded by thanking the Houston community and asking everyone to support the Kashmir Pandit community in their struggle to keep their identity alive and “garner a presence back in the Valley of our homeland.”
Rishi Bhutada, HAF Houston Chapter coordinator, said, “I was proud to see so many people come out on a cold Houston evening to participate in the vigil and hear these first-person stories of suffering. We will continue with our advocacy, because this is history that must not be ignored by the world at large.”
Rahul Pandit, past president of Indo-American Kashmir Forum, said, “We truly appreciate the support from the large group of attendees and elected officials in recognizing this day and somber anniversary of our community's exile from our homeland. We feel the world is finally listening to our story."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.