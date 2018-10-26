Houston, Texas’ first human trafficking advisor, Minal Patel Davis, received a presidential medal at the White House last week for her groundbreaking work against sex slavery and labor exploitation, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted Oct. 17.
Turner also recognized Patel, his special advisor on human trafficking, Oct. 17 morning at City Hall.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo awarded Davis the Presidential Medal for ‘Combating Human Trafficking’ at a ceremony that was also attended by President Donald Trump.
This award, according to khou.com, is the country’s highest honor for that field of work.
“It was unbelievable, you know,” Davis was quoted as saying by the news site. “My parents came here from India. I was the first one in my family born in the United States, so to end up in the mayor’s office a few years ago, and then to now end up in the White House, it was unbelievable.”
Appointed in July 2015, Davis is charged with making a local impact on human trafficking in Houston from a policy-level perspective and by advancing systems change, according to her LinkedIn bio, which adds that she developed and is currently implementing Mayor Turner’s Anti-Human Trafficking Strategic Plan, which is the “first comprehensive municipal response to human trafficking by a U.S. city.”
Davis has spoken at several local, national and international panels and presented Houston’s approach. She is a past speaker at the United Nations World Humanitarian Summit, United States Conference of Mayors, and recently traveled to India and Canada at the request of the State Department to discuss municipal leadership in trafficking with government officials.
Davis received her J.D. and M.B.A. from the University of Connecticut and a B.A. from New York University.
