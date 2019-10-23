The Houston Police Department has changed its uniform policy to allow Sikh officers to wear articles of faith.
KHOU11 in Houston reports that the death of Harris County Sheriff’s Office Indian American Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who became the first deputy allowed to wear a turban and beard, inspired the police department to speed up a rule change already under consideration.
“I think he would have been beyond proud,” Manpreet Kaur Singh, who knew Deputy Dhaliwal and stood alongside him when Harris County announced its policy change in 2015, said in the report. “It was something he stood for. It was something he was fighting for.”
On Oct. 11, Houston Police Department officially changed their uniform policy to let Sikh officers wear articles of faith, the report notes.
Chief Art Acevedo said it was done, in part, to honor the fallen deputy’s memory, it said.
“As a native Houstonian, I feel proud of my city to be able to lead the way in that,” Singh added in the report. “I think it’s saying, ‘Hey, if us big cities can do it, so can you. There’s no threat or harm in it.’”
Singh is a board member of the Sikh Coalition, which has fought for policy changes in Houston and nationwide, the media outlet notes.
After Deputy Dhaliwal’s death, 98 former and current Sikh service members and law enforcement officials delivered letters to the U.S. Department of Defense and national police agencies urging them to accommodate Sikh articles of faith.
“I think Deputy Dhaliwal’s service shows that there should be no barriers to service, that no one should ever have to choose between their faith and their career,” said Nikki Singh, policy and advocacy manager for the Sikh Coalition, according to the report.
“My plea or ploy to these other departments is, ‘You too can have a Sandeep serving your department,’” said Manpreet Kaur Singh, the report said.
Singh said 25 local law enforcement agencies around the country make religious accommodations for Sikh officers. That includes the country’s largest, the New York Police Department, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.