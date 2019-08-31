With the “Howdy Modi” community summit at NRG Stadium in Houston fast approaching, tens of thousands of Indian Americans have registered to attend to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi in person.
At time of press, more than 50,000 Indian Americans had already registered for the Sept. 22 summit, filling the massive football stadium to capacity, according to a news release.
The event goers be celebrating the tremendous success of Indian Americans in the U.S. and the deepening U.S.-India economic and political ties, according to the news release.
The crowd turnout is expected to be the largest for any Indian prime minister to address in North America and the largest for a democratically elected foreign leader in America, it said.
In expectation for this, the Texas India Forum will be providing free parking onsite at the stadium for all attendees. New registrants are now on a waiting list for the event.
The event, titled “Shared Dreams, Bright Future,” will showcase the strength and clout of the Indian American community, dubbed as “model” immigrants in the U.S. as they are considered by policy experts to be the most highly educated and successful community in America, the release said.
"Indian Americans are not simply just an educated and wealthy community today but have fast become an organized, powerful voting bloc with a unified voice, with national political and policy aspirations. The impact of the community today is palpable in American politics and business," said Gitesh Desai, spokesperson for the event.
"The Indian American community has arrived," according to Devesh Kapur, director of the Center for the Advanced Study of India at the University of Pennsylvania.
“There’s a part of it which is about Modi, the rock-star politician. But it’s also a signal by the community to the politicians here in the U.S. to take them seriously,” according to his interview to Time magazine.
Desai went on in that interview to say, "The economic impact of Indian Americans has grown considerably in the last few decades as they have become a major force in technology and innovation, financial services, banking, oil and gas, energy, chemicals, and pipelines. In addition to being leading business leaders and job creators, Indian Americans are also playing vital roles in medicine, philanthropy, arts, media, education, and space. The rise of Indian Americans today is intricately woven into the rise of America."
