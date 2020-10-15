The Harris County Toll Road Authority Oct. 6 announced it has renamed a portion of the tollway, in Houston, Texas, after murdered sheriff’s deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal.
“Thank you to everyone who worked together to honor our friend and colleague,” HSCOTexas wrote in a tweet.
Dhaliwal was gunned down in September last year after he pulled over Robert Solis, who shot at him several times as he turned around and walked back to his patrol unit.
Solis was a fugitive with a long list of crimes attributed to him. The Indian American police officer was mourned by the entire state and country and condolences poured in from all over the world.
"Sandeep Dhaliwal wasn’t just a trailblazer – he was a hero. His murder is horrific," Senator Pat Toomey had tweeted after Dhaliwal’s killing.
Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill to rename the Houston Post Office in memory of Sandeep Singh. The bill was tabled by Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher.
"I am very grateful to Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher and her commitment to honoring my husband’s memory,” said Harwinder Kaur Dhaliwal, Sandeep’s wife. “He loved being a part of and serving his community. Naming a post office after him will honor his work and dedication, and I am happy that this bill has passed the House today.”
Dhaliwal had shot to the national limelight after he was allowed to wear his turban and beard in line with his Sikh traditions.
