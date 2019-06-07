A woman in Houston, Texas, has been found guilty in a nine-count indictment for her role as the leader of several robbery crews that traveled all over the United States in order to conduct home invasions of families of Indian American descent, the U.S. Department of Justice June 4.
After a four-week trial, a federal jury in Michigan convicted Chaka Castro, 44, of one count of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act conspiracy, four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, and four counts of use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Castro is scheduled to be sentenced in September.
According to evidence presented at trial, from 2011 to 2014, Castro and her robbery crews committed a string of home invasions in Georgia, New York, Ohio, Michigan and Texas, the DoJ said.
Castro served as the leader of the robbery crews, and would generate lists of robbery targets in various states around the county, specifically families of Asian and Indian ancestry, and then assign crews to carry out the armed robberies of these families within their homes.
Once Castro assigned a crew to a particular area, members of the group would travel to that location, conduct surveillance, and execute the robberies, the news release said.
The crews utilized a particular modus operandi in each of the robberies. They disguised their appearance with clothing and bandanas so that victims of their robberies would have difficulty identifying them. They would openly carry and brandish firearms to gain control of the victims and then immediately corral the victims, including children, into one location in the home, it said.
At least one robber would then restrain the victims with duct tape and threats of violence while a partner would ransack the home in search of cash, jewelry, and electronics to steal. The group organized their trips to involve multiple home invasion robberies over a series of days, according to the release.
The conviction was the result of a joint federal and state investigation led by the FBI with the assistance of federal agencies, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Secret Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.