LINCOLN, Neb. — Rajib Saha, an assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, has brought together a team of University of Nebraska–Lincoln researchers to study how an unusually versatile bacterium can be harnessed to more efficiently break down plant waste to help transform it for new uses.
The research has particular significance in Nebraska, where as much as 40% of corn left after harvest is waste material.
“How can we make that waste useable?” Saha stated in a press release. Ethanol production is one way, of course, and Nebraska is a leading producer. “But we are trying to understand what else you can make out of this,” the Indian American researcher said.
Although micro-organisms are frequently used to convert the sugars from plant biomass into biofuel and other products, they often are insufficient to break down lignin, an organic polymer in plant cell wells that make them rigid and woody.
Rhodopseudomonas palustris, the subject of Saha’s research, may be a solution. A purple non-sulfur bacterium first sequenced in 2004 and isolated from diverse sources such as marine coastal sediments, swine waste lagoons and earthworm droppings, R. palustris is noted for its ability to switch among four different types of metabolism.
It can grow with or without oxygen, or it can use light, inorganic or organic compounds for energy. It can also acquire carbon from either carbon dioxide fixation or green plant-derived compounds. R. palustris is also capable of fixing nitrogen for growth.
Saha and his team will use both computational modeling and experimental approaches to better understand how this organism adjusts its metabolism in response to environmental changes.
“At the end of the day, it’s built on something that is a waste in our state and is abundant in our state,” Saha said in the press release.
Saha has received a National Science Foundation CAREER award that provides $747,855 over the next five years. The award supports pre-tenure faculty who exemplify the role of teacher-scholars through outstanding research, excellent education and the integration of education and research.
CAREER awards include an educational and outreach component. Saha plans to develop biology books and interactive lessons for preschoolers, which is of particular interest to him because he has a 4-year-old son with whom he has been doing experiments for two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.