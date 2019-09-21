HOUSTON – 'Howdy Houston!' was the greeting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he landed at Houston airport Sept. 21 to a packed program during his U.S. visit.
The prime minister was received by the director, Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson; U.S. Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster; Indian envoy to the U.S. Harsh Vardhan Shringla; and other officials on his arrival at the airport to a red carpet welcome.
"Hello Houston! PM @narendramodi landed in Houston a short while ago. A packed programme awaits the Prime Minister during this USA visit, including events in New York in the coming days," the PMO handle tweeted on landing.
"Howdy Houston! It's a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow," the PM tweeted.
"Over the next 24 hours, PM will meet with the industry captains in energy sector & address the Indian American community and their elected representatives at #HowdyModi event, together with @realDonaldTrump," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
Members of the Indian American community waved Indian flags to greet the PM on his arrival.
As Modi greeted officials while walking down the red carpet at the airport, a woman handed him a large bouquet of flowers. As he smilingly accepted the bouquet, one flower stalk fell to the ground. The PM, who had just handed over the bouquet to an aide, instead of waiting for someone to pick it up, or stepping over the stalk, immediately bent down, picked it up, and also handed it to the aide.
He then walked to a waiting limousine, before driving to the hotel.
Tulsi Gabbard, a House Representative member from Hawaii, tweeted her welcome.
"Aloha and Namaste, I'd like to extend a warm welcome to India Prime Minister Modi on his latest visit to the United States. Glad to see so many Indian Americans from all across our country, as well as many of my colleagues in Congress coming together there #tulsi2020 #modi," she posted.
Immediately after his arrival, Prime Minister Modi headed straight for a roundtable meeting with oil sector CEOs, and later for a brief interaction with the Indian American community and photo op with them.
On Sunday, he will address the mega 'Howdy Modi' event at the NRG stadium before a 50,000 crowd of Indian diaspora. The event will also be attended by U.S. President Donald Trump.
