The Texas India Forum confirmed July 25 that the “Howdy, Modi!” Indian American community summit will host India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NRG Stadium on Sept. 22. The stadium is one of America’s largest professional football stadiums, is home to the Houston Texans franchise, and held the Super Bowl in 2017. The Texas India Forum expects 50,000 to attend the summit, using the full capacity of the stadium in concert configuration, a press release said.
Over 650 community organizations have already applied to be Welcome Partners for the program. Organizations can continue to register as partners through July 27, and will receive exclusive early access to free passes for their members. The event will include a cultural program and an address by Modi.
“We are excited to hold this summit at the renowned NRG Stadium. This will be the largest ever gathering of Indian Americans and friends of India, with diverse representation from the region and across the country,” said Jugal Malani, convener of the “Howdy, Modi!” organizing committee, in the release. The tagline for the summit, “Shared Dreams, Bright Futures,” reflects the intent to build on the common aspirations that bring together the great democracies of the United States and India.
Attendance for the event is free, but registration and passes are required. Passes will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis and exclusively through an online process at the website www.howdymodi.org. Early access for Welcome Partner organizations starts July 28, and general registration will open on Aug. 12.
