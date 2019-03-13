SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The U.S.-India relationship presents tremendous opportunities for the growth of both countries, said Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India’s new ambassador to the U.S., in an interview March 5 during his brief visit to the San Francisco Bay Area.
“There are fairly wide areas of the Indian economy in which the U.S. can participate,” Shringla told India-West, noting that U.S. companies and venture capitalists have already invested $50 billion in various sectors in India.
At the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum a day earlier in East Palo Alto, Calif., Shringla, along with several Indian American business leaders, noted India’s phenomenal growth rate, currently at 7.6 percent GDP, and predicted that it would climb to 10 percent over the next few years (see India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2tUFRks). In a report released last July, the Asian Development Bank stated that India would continue to be the fastest-growing economy in the world, surpassing China.
“Assuming (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi does well at the polls, India will continue its fast pace of growth,” said USISPF chairman John Chambers, crediting Modi with “having the courage to demonetize not over five to six years, but over a weekend.” Chambers noted that the new Goods and Services Tax, initially criticized by business leaders both within and outside of India, is now seen as “visionary.”
Following former President Barack Obama’s lead, Chambers characterized the U.S.-India relationship as “the most important bilateral relationship in the world.”
During his visit to the San Francisco Bay Area, Shringla — who began serving in his new post in the U.S on Jan. 9 — met with a wide swath of the Indian American community, including leaders in business and technology. Along with the USISPF summit, Shringla was also hosted by the U.S.-India Business Council, the Bay Area Council — a business association — the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University. The ambassador also visited Google X, and GSV Labs, an accelerator.
“We had a very intense visit. I’m going back to Washington, D.C. greatly encouraged by the possibilities of what we can achieve here,” Shringla told India-West by telephone, ahead of his flight back to DC. “There is a sense of bullishness in the venture capitalists we met, and a great deal of interest in investing in India,” he said, emphasizing investment in newer technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology, nanotechnology, and space. He noted at the forum that India needs to create about 10 million new jobs per year, and hoped that U.S. investment could mitigate unemployment levels.
Modi has set a very ambitious goal of growing the Indian economy to $5 trillion by 2024, almost double its current valuation at $2.6 trillion.
India has significantly liberalized its foreign direct investment policies, including an automatic approval route that can green-light a new project within weeks, not months, said Shringla in the interview with India-West.
He also noted that purchasing power has increased at every level on the economic ladder, including lower-income people. Shringla credited the Modi administration with initiatives such as the Jan Dhan Yojna project, in which 300 million formerly “unbankable” people now have bank accounts, along with a new ability to access the formal economy.
Turning to the India-Pakistan conflict, which re-escalated Feb. 14 as a suicide bomber believed to be affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group took down a security convoy, killing 40 security personnel. The two countries have been trading fire, which escalated March 6 with increased shelling.
Shringla lauded the global community, including the U.S., which condemned the terrorist attack, and said he hoped for more cooperation from the U.S. in “dismantling the infrastructure of terrorism which exists in Pakistan.”
The ambassador stated his hope that the global community would designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as a terrorist. China recently blocked such a move by the United Nations Security Council.
Shringla also stated to India-West that the U.S. must ask for greater transparency and accountability for the aid it gives Pakistan. A USAID report noted that Pakistan in 2017 received $837 million from the U.S., primarily in humanitarian aid. President Donald Trump stated at a Feb. 22 press briefing that he had stopped $1.3 billion in aid to Pakistan nine months ago.
Shringla also discussed the U.S.’s pullout of troops from Afghanistan over the next few months, and said it would greatly impact India’s interests there. “India has been investing in stabilizing Afghanistan since 2001,” he stated, noting that his country has spent more than $3 billion on 159 projects throughout the country.
“When the U.S. considers its withdrawal, it must include thought on regional stability,” said Shringla, adding: “The U.S. needs to continue engaging India on the Afghanistan issue.”
“We would advocate for a plan that is Afghan led, Afghan-owned, and Afghan-driven,” he asserted.
Shringla also discussed the 600 Indian students attending Farmington University in Michigan, who were arrested and detained last month by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He noted that local consulates have gained access to almost all the students within a few days, despite the fact that they were being held at various locations around the U.S. Several have been released on bail, while a good number have been deported back to India, he said.
Shringla termed the move by ICE as “entrapment,” and noted that the students were unaware they were attending a sham college set up by ICE itself. “So many Indian students’ entire lives have been up-ended. They would have been leading normal, law-abiding lives,” he told India-West.
Going forward, Shringla hopes to put in place a formal advisory for Indian students hoping to study in the U.S.
