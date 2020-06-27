Indian American human rights activist and community leader Jagdish Singh died at her home in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the early morning hours June 8 at the age of 83.
In her 83 years, Singh, according to her obituary in The Virginian-Pilot, “built a life and shaped a community grounded in her deeply held values of faith, freedom and family.”
‘Lady Jay,’ as she was affectionately known, championed human rights and diversity, was a highly respected progressive leader in the Hampton Roads community and a devout Sikh. She called her home on Ashland Drive the ‘Global Village’ because all were welcomed there with a cup of tea and a home-cooked meal, her obituary recounted.
Because of the pandemic, hundreds of people gathered virtually on Zoom on June 11 to celebrate and honor Singh, according to The Virginian-Pilot, which also added that among those who sent farewell wishes for Singh included Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, Senator Tim Kaine and Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood and daughter of the late Ann Richards, governor of Texas.
As an immigrant to the United States in the ‘60s, Singh, the obituary said, was a founding member of the area’s Sikh and Hindu places of worship and served on numerous boards, including the Multi-Cultural Alliance of Virginia and the Asian Indians of Hampton Roads.
In 2003, according to her obituary, the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates passed a joint resolution honoring a “remarkable record of community service through exceptional activism on behalf of fairness, multiculturalism, and human decency.” That same year, she was appointed by the then-Governor Mark Warner and confirmed by the Virginia General Assembly to the Council on Human Rights. Later in life, she expanded the scope of her charitable work to India where she supported education for economically disadvantaged children, job training for women and clean water access in rural villages.
Singh was born in the small village of Batala in Punjab. She received her bachelor of arts degree from Batala’s Baring Union Christian College and her M.S. in
Singh is survived by her husband, four daughters and five grandchildren.
