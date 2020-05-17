Approximately 2 billion people in the world need eyeglasses. Many remain disabled, a burden on the family and society, for lack of a simple intervention, of providing a pair of eyeglasses to address the issue of preventable blindness.
More than life itself the most important gift one can give to another human being is the gift of sight.
To that end I have endeavored, for the last 15 years, to do just that. I have worked with an awesome nonprofit organization to achieve that objective. The inspiration to do this comes from three sources and they are:
The Tata’s – growing up in the steel city of Jamshedpur we learned first-hand the powerful focus of Jamshedji Tata and other Parsees towards philanthropy. Taking care of those that are not as fortunate as others became a rallying cry for the entire community.
My parents – Homi and Homai Bodhanwalla. I learned from dad that we earn to make a living, however, what we give, makes a life. He was in charge of the Tata Main Hospital, Tata Institute for the Blind, Tata Meherbai Cancer Hospital and for thirty plus years the Jamshedpur Blood Bank. My mom, in her own quiet way, ran the fertility clinic and worked tirelessly with Mother Teresa of Kolkata.
Saint Teresa – I had the distinct pleasure to meet her and in a life-changing moment she put her hand on my head, blessed me and asked me to serve the poor. I have tried as best as I can to do just that.
After my dad passed away about 15 years ago I was told that the Lions Center for the Blind based in Oakland, California was going to close due to a lack of funds. During that year I, along with three others, reduced the Blind Center deficit from $200,000 to $6,000.We actively worked to rescue the Lions Center for the Blind in Oakland from closure and for this achievement I was given the Melvin Jones Award, the highest award given to any Lions club member. Lions Clubs are an international organization whose tenet is very simple – We Serve. They have a total of 1.4 million members in about 130 countries. I then learned of the Lions in Sight (LIS) of California and Nevada and have served there as a Past President and also as the Treasurer for the past 14 years. The basic premise of LIS is that many of the poor in third world countries cannot see because they cannot afford a pair of eyeglasses. I have personally set up 4 permanent eye clinics in India and have been on at least 40 Missions all over the world. The LIS program begins with local Lions Club members in the community. The club members collect eyeglasses and take them to the LIS warehouse in Vallejo, California. The collected glasses are sorted, cleaned, processed, and packaged for delivery to clinics in developing nations. Volunteer doctors and Lions Club members travel to the clinics with the eyeglasses and exam equipment. LIS trains a small group of inmates in five California prisons regarding how to determine the prescription of eyeglasses with LIS-provided lensometers. The inmates process the thousands of eyeglasses delivered to prisons every quarter. They clean the glasses, insert them into small zippered plastic bags, and write the prescription on the bag before the glasses are shipped back to the LIS warehouse. The inmates benefit by receiving a small fee per eyeglass, having a responsibility, and feeling productive. In some instances, inmates might be able to use the skills they’ve learned working with the lensometers when they are released.
Albania Eye care mission
In November of 2018, MDAID Foundations of Albania and U.S., in collaboration with Lion In Sight and with the local support of the Iranian refugees and the Mayor of Tirana carried out a major charity mission in which close to 7000 Albanian Citizens were examined for eye care and 8400 eyeglasses were provided to them free of charge at 7 sites. Ashraf site served the largest cohort.
Close to 40 doctors and volunteers served those needing eyeglasses, at seven sites in Albania. This overseas mission was led by the Lions Club of California and Nevada www.lionsinsight.org in partnership with the MDAID group (www.MDAID.org)
In the city of Vera Cruz – Mexico, in working with the Lions, our days usually start at 9 am and we serve the poor until the last patient has been served or after a rigorous 12 hour day. I found out very quickly that by the time we got to the mission site, that people had been waiting there since 6 or 7 in the morning and many had walked long distances to get a pair of eyeglasses. One particular patient had me in tears — a defining moment that spurred me to continue on this path of helping the visually impaired. An elderly Mexican grandmother who could barely see was fitted with a pair of eyeglasses and she started to cry. This was my first Mission and I thought that I had done something wrong when she thanked me profusely and through an interpreter said “ I am crying not just because now I can see, but now I can see the faces of my grandchildren.”
I was in Zambia, a country deep in the heart of Africa, where on the last day of the Mission I was approached by a poor gentleman who I had just fitted with a pair of eyeglasses. I was serving the visually impaired with another wonderful charity, the Kailash Medical Foundation www.kailashmedicalfoundation.org .He saw that I was exhausted after a 12 hour day and he bought a cup of coffee, sat next to me, and asked “ why are you doing this “ . No one had ever asked me this and after thinking about this I could only respond with - “passion - it’s a passion for me and it comes from deep within my soul “
I have been to Lima in Peru but the country that is very close to my heart is Panama. I have been there every year for the last 7 years. We are always welcomed there by Lion Mario Him who is now the leader of all the Lions clubs in the entire country. He invited me to march with the Lions of Panama at the next annual meeting of Lions International with three flags — USA, Panama and of course the Indian flag. I would like to thank my good friend Dr. Behram Pastakia (we met in kindergarten about 70 years ago) for his support in getting this message out to the community. I would be greatly remiss if I did not appreciate the support and encouragement from my wife of 50 years, Nancy, and my children Shanta and Seth Bodhan.
(Khush Bodhan, a CPA and real estate broker, was an accountant with Deloitte and Touche in London and San Francisco. After Deloitte, he owned and operated the ASK Accountax and ASK Real Estate corporations. Bodhan joined the Amador Valley Lions Club in 2004. His interest and support for Lions in Sight occurred after the LIS clinic trip to Vera Cruz, Mexico. He served as LIS president in 2012. Bodhan credits his parents with his desire to help others. They spent innumerable hours giving service to the less fortunate in India and often had Mother Teresa as a visitor in their home.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.