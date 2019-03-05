Around 400 Indian Americans March 3 marched outside of the United Nations in New York to protest against Pakistan-led terror attacks in India.
The protesters condemned the Feb. 14 attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir state. People from different nationalities including India, the Caribbean countries, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Israel, Balochistan (part of Pakistan) expressed their solidarity with the protest.
A Bangladeshi American from the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council commented that half million Bangladeshi women were raped as war booty during the Pakistan 1971 war and the world needs to understand the scourge of Pakistan establishment.
Vincent Bruno, a Hindu American activist, said, “India has a responsibility to her citizens and the world to end the state bred Islamic terrorism within Pakistani borders. My advice is India take her own in this and not be overly influenced by any foreign power,” the release said.
Protesters included young and old from different organizations in New York and New Jersey who raised slogans about all major terrorist attacks originating from Pakistan.
Protestors shed light on the cost to humanity across the world from Pakistan-bred terrorism, the release added.
The release cited 2015 statistics stating that 47,000 people including security personnel are believed to have lost their lives due to Pakistan-supported insurgency in Kashmir.
While Indian leaders have reached out to Pakistan for peace many times, Pakistan answered with terror attacks every time, the release noted.
Protestors demanded that UN should make Pakistan accountable for the Pulwama, Mumbai and other terror attacks; to dismantle the infrastructure of terrorism and ban all terrorist organizations operating from Pakistan’s soil; hand over Masood Azhar to India to face trial; set free Kulbhushan Jadhav immediately; and hand over international criminal Dawood Ibrahim, it said.
Protestors additionally urged the UN and the world community to sanction Pakistan’s army generals and ISI leadership, freeze their assets around the world, declare Pakistan as a global terrorist state and Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.
