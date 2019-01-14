That Asian American Coalition for Education, in collaboration with the Asian American Legal Foundation, Jan. 8 announced that it has filed an updated amicus brief with the U.S. District Court in Boston, Mass., opposing what they refer to as Harvard University’s discriminatory admissions practices.
AACE is representing 269 Asian American organizations, among which 230 are nonprofit associations and educational entities, in filing the brief.
In a news release, AACE said it continues to support Students for Fair Admissions in its lawsuit against the Ivy League institution.
By presenting irrefutable evidence of egregious discrimination against Asian American (including Indian American) applicants at trial, the SFFA legal team did an excellent job at trial last in October and November to demonstrate Harvard’s uses of de facto racial quotas, racial stereotypes and higher standards, all of which have been banned by a succession of U.S. Supreme Court rulings, AACE noted in its release.
Asian American communities are especially outraged by Harvard’s secretive practices of assigning uniformly low personal ratings to Asian American applicants across academic deciles and raising the admissions bar higher for these applicants, it added.
“In our 2015 complaint against Harvard, AACE has provided ample data and facts detailing many Asian Americans’ inspiring accomplishments in entrepreneurship, technology innovations, arts, and sciences,” the coalition said. “Nonetheless, illegal racial quotas and the stigma of undesirable personalities force many Asian American children to conceal their proud cultural heritage and ethnic identities when applying to America’s selective colleges.”
The brief states that Harvard’s use of race in college admissions is misguided and ineffective. It is at best a bandage that conceals rather than addresses the real root cause behind a lack of diversity on many college campuses – the abysmal state of K-12 education in too many minority communities.
“Harvard’s race-based admissions model has resulted in overwhelming study burdens, high rates of depression and even suicides among Asian-American children. It is a modern-day social injustice done to Asian Americans by powerful institutions and the political establishment,” AACE president Yukong Zhao said in a statement.
“It clearly undermines the spirit of the American Dream, which promises that each American citizen should have equal opportunity to achieve success and prosperity through hard work, determination and initiative,” Zhao added. “By jointly filing this amicus brief, more than 270 Asian American organizations are sending a strong message to Harvard and other likeminded colleges: Asian American communities are united behind our children’s constitutional rights. Your discriminatory admissions practices need to stop,” he said.
An earlier story in India-West (https://bit.ly/2MczJMM) reported that in November, Harvard issued a written statement to its admissions officers stating that "an applicant's race or ethnicity should not be considered in assigning the personal rating.
Second, a new guideline was applied to next year's applicants, stating, "It is important to keep in mind that characteristics not always synonymous to extroversion are similarly valued. Applicants who seem to be particularly reflective, insightful, and/or dedicated should receive higher personal ratings as well."
