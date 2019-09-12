MILPITAS, Calif. – Hundreds of goal-driven middle school and high school students and their families were eager to get a jumpstart on fulfilling their college dreams by showing up early to take part in India-West’s seventh annual McDonald’s Education Expo and College Fair Sept. 8 at the India Community Center here.
The expo, and all-day event from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., serves as an all-encompassing information platter of admissions information, including application methods, financial possibilities, finding a niche to set an applicant apart from the rest and much more.
The free, community-service event, attracting a large crowd from the Indian American community as well as others, was organized by India-West in collaboration with McDonald’s and platinum sponsor Insight Education.
The event featured a number of keynote speeches by several experts in the college admissions process, as well as booths in the foyer area of the ICC giving students and parents one-on-one interaction with various organizations.
Featured keynotes included an inspiring talk by a representative of McDonald’s, Ronald Williams, who opened up the day’s event; as well as dignitaries Milpitas councilwoman Carmen Montano; Saratoga Councilman and California congressional candidate Rishi Kumar; and a representative from California state Assemblyman Ash Kalra’s office.
“If we would go back to 2013, I would have never dreamt that I would be running for Congress today,” Kumar, who is running for office in the 18th Congressional District in California, said at the event.
The Indian American councilman said his journey, working full-time at a tech company in the Bay Area, led to his pathway through community engagement, which resulted in a political run – first as a councilman in Saratoga and now a candidate for Congress.
“Youth empowerment is vital,” Kumar said. “Youth are the future of the country.”
The congressional candidate closed out by inviting parents to push their kids to find their inner happiness and let it out.
Insight Education co-owner and lead counselor Purvi Mody served as the first keynote speaker of the day, providing event-goers with help avoiding college admissions insanity and how to ignore the hype and truly help your child achieve success.”
“This is part of the problem: we’re thinking about college admissions too much,” Mody stressed. “Focus should be on your child and developing them into amazing people.”
Mody provided a plethora of data for the families in the crowd in the main auditorium, including that, while colleges are accepting more students, they aren’t accepting enough to keep pace with the soaring number of applications.
She noted that 70 percent of Indian Americans, of which there is less than 1 percent of the population throughout the U.S., have a bachelor’s degree.
By trying to keep up with other kids in the admissions process, Mody said that “kids are losing their individuality” which she says is “really unhealthy.”
Teen depression and anxiety, as well as among parents – specifically moms – is on the rise. Teen psychological distress among teens is up 71 percent over the past 10 years; and the rate of depressive symptoms has increased by 52 percent.
Mody advises that students shouldn’t get sucked into the media frenzy. She says it’s still OK for students to be figuring out their lives during the admissions process.
“College is not the goal,” Mody said, “it is just one step in your life.”
Later in the day, back in the auditorium, Mody and her fellow Insight Education staff members provided real student case studies to provide attendees a glimpse into their own process and what might be a better path for them.
Ilumin Education co-founder John Chen spoke on “Discovering Your Niche: Why Colleges Care about Focus in their Applicants” as part of his keynote.
Chen said that one of his favorite things as a counselor is to help the students he works with to find a major that will help them succeed in the admissions process and beyond.
The roadmap for students, Chen says, is four stages: explore in eighth and ninth grades, such as taking on various activities; focus in 10th grade, honing in on a major focus for higher education, pursuing priorities; achieve in 11th grade, with regard to piling up accomplishments and pursuing major-related third-party validation; and apply in 12th grade, highlighting the students’ development, highlighting a challenge overcome, shaping a community and why they chose their major.
Chen provided a couple of case studies to show how the roadmap worked for real-world students in the Bay Area.
Chen closed out by urging parents in the crowd to “encourage your children’s passions early.”
The Ilumin co-founder said he really likes the roadmap because it can be applied as a student grows through the educational system and into their careers.
Wells Fargo & Company market relations manager for education and financial services Casey Galindo helped attendees understand the college financial aid process in five easy steps.
Former admissions reader for the University of Chicago and U.C. Berkeley Marcella de Laurentiis, and former admissions reader at Stanford and Harvard Pamela Ng, now both with HelpwithApps.com, helped students “Think Like a Brand” for their keynote address.
HelpWithApps, according to the presenters, helped 12 out of 16 seniors get admitted into “top 10” and 14 out of 17 seniors into “top 20” institutions. That sprung the conversation on how those students developed a brand to go from the bubble to being accepted.
The company helps students identify a “customer” or university through different types of marketing, including finding its mission statement; key phrases in their admissions materials; and unique qualities about the curriculum.
They went on to discuss how the student can figure out their unique qualities and emphasize their value, as well as gear their focus into strategic majors that would bump up their chances to get into an institution, at which point they can change a major once enrolled.
De Laurentiis and Ng provided some case studies of students they helped aim their focus on strategic major applications. The keynote concluded with a Q&A session.
College Shortcuts founder Neha Gupta, who also recently served as a speaker at TEDx, and back to the College Fair for a second year in a row, brought energy to the stage and educated the audience on “How to Survive the College Admissions Process Post Scandal.”
Despite what other leaders have said, Gupta said there are shortcuts to applying and for acceptance into college institutions.
“When you don’t have a roadmap, that’s what we do – provide a shortcut,” Gupta said.
Comparing herself to a wedding planner, Gupta, who has made stints on NBC and ABC among other media outlets, said, “I’m the Bollywood wedding planner of college applications.”
“I can’t sleep at night watching a student who is driven not getting into the school of their choice,” she said.
She explained how personality matters in the admissions process, and how her company helps put the students in the brightest light. “You want to make sure they are not looking like everyone else,” Gupta stressed.
“You could do amazing things, but if it’s not packaged the right way with the right essays, it’s not going to work (for the admissions process),” she added. She urged parents to ask deeper, detailed, insightful questions to their kids to really find out what they want in life.
A late addition to the speakers was Children’s Innovation Center, a program of Green Kids Now Inc., which aims to help kids take the path of innovation by utilizing STEM areas, all while being responsible and caring towards the planet.
The organization’s president and CEO, Shanti Balaraman, spoke for a few minutes, telling the attendees about the organization.
Balaraman spoke on the “next wave of innovation,” during which she explained what will drive future economic growth, and what the fields are that would create new market trends.
In addition to the keynote addresses in the auditorium, Insight Education, as well as Wells Fargo, Ilumin Education, College Shortcuts, Flex College Prep, HelpWithApps.com, C2 Education of Milpitas, 7EDU Impact Academy, Futures Academy, Children’s Innovation Center and UCEazy, had booths spread across the main hall.
Additionally, in smaller rooms throughout the day, Insight Education provided SAT and ACT testing, as well as one-on-one counseling sessions; Ilumin Education offered personal consultations with families and how to maximize their admissions chances; and College Shortcuts provided a presentation on the top secrets for writing an eye-opening admissions essay.
The daylong event was emceed by India-West publisher Ramesh Murarka and also featured a McDonald’s booth with interactive games.
(See photo spread for additional photos from India-West’s 7th Annual McDonald’s Education Expo and College Fair.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.