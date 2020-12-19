The Coalition to Stop Genocide in India, a broad coalition of Indian American and U.S.-based civil rights organizations, organized protests on Dec. 12 and 13 in several cities across the U.S. demanding repeal of the pro-corporate farm laws as well as the draconian Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.
The protests were organized in Austin and Dallas in Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; New York City, Raleigh, North Carolina; Seattle, Washington; Chicago, Illinois; and several other cities by the diaspora community and the coalition partners included the Indian American Muslim Council and the Boston South Asia Coalition, a news release said.
The protests were attended by hundreds of Indian Americans who braced freezing temperatures in some cities to express solidarity with protesting farmers and citizens in India.
Loud cries of “Sadda Haqq ithe rakh” (Give us back our rights) and “No Farmer, No Food” rang out at the Dallas City Hall in Texas, the venue of protests by members of the Sikh community, to support the ongoing farmer protests in India, the release said.
The severe cold and steady rainfall could not keep them from registering their protest against the farm laws which are expected to have a crippling effect on an estimated 16 million farmers and a couple million traders associated with agriculture across the country, it added.
The protesters highlighted that the farm laws which the Modi government passed would shrink farmers’ income by doing away with the minimum support prices fixed by the government, and would leave them at the mercy of corporates, the coalition noted.
Tens of thousands of farmers who perceive these laws as highly detrimental to their interests, have been protesting for about two months in Punjab, before arriving on the borders of Delhi to launch their protests.
Since Nov. 26, hundreds of thousands of farmers have converged on Delhi borders in the face of the Modi government which prevented them from entering the national capital, the release said.
The support for them has swelled manifold not only in India with 250 million supporting the general strike called by the farmers, but around the world as well. Hundreds of protests have been held in different cities of the world with international media making a strong note of the protests, and the international solidarity it has evoked, it added.
Braving heavy rain and cold weather on Dec. 12, a large number of residents of Greater Boston attended a protest in solidarity with farmers and anti-CAA activists.
They chanted slogans and held placards in solidarity with the farmers who have set up an encampment in Delhi. The protesters marked the one-year anniversary of the Citizenship Amendment Act.
In North Carolina, around 200 protesters gathered at a local Gurdwara. They organized a car rally before marching on foot around the Capitol building in Raleigh downtown raising slogans.
The “Coalition to Stop Genocide in India” said it is committed to safeguard peace, pluralism and social justice in India by ensuring that American institutions and discourse continues to highlight human rights abuses and religious freedom violations in India.
