The Suvidha International Foundation, a nonprofit, in partnership with Sacramento Overseas Volunteers for Better India and International Human Values, organized a 5K run/walk March 30 in Sacramento, Calif.
Over 500 school children, adults and seniors from different ethnicities participated in the event.
The foundation’s Indian American representatives, Bhaskar Vempati, Padma Priya Maddi, Avinash Maddi, Vandana Sharma and Vikash Kapadia, flagged off the run at 9.00 am.
Vempati shared at the event that the foundation aims to improve the quality of life and the economic wellbeing of rural communities in the Telugu states by creating self-sustainable model villages. The event, he said, was to support its service projects and also make participants more health-conscious. He also mentioned the benefits of running.
Suvidha representatives and Rockling City Councilmember Bill Halldin presented trophies to the winners of the run.
The foundation, stated a press release, “empowers the two Telugu states by educating children, providing leadership and vocational training for youth and women, instilling holistic healthcare through yoga, meditation and other healthy practices, creating awareness on health and hygiene, providing organic farming training to farmers, and implementing water conservation projects.” It coordinates with local officials, elected leaders and volunteer organizations in implementing the above-mentioned developmental activities. With the help of state and central governments, Suvidha also takes up their village developmental initiatives and executes them, it said.
The organization has already adopted a village in Telangana, Astanagurthy, and plans to adopt another in Andhra Pradesh. It aims to empower them in the next five years and then subsequently expand its services to additional villages.
With the help of Back to the Roots programs, the organization said, several developmental activities were implemented in the adopted village. The progress can be tracked here: www.suvidhainternational.org/progress.
