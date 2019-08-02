As part the national “Hunger Mitao” campaign, the Atlanta, Georgia, chapter of the Indian American Council will conduct its first-ever food drive throughout the month of August to provide meals to hungry children, seniors and families across Georgia.
With the rally cry of “Hunger Mitao” (or wipe out hunger), the Indian American Council was founded in September 2017 out of the North Texas Food Bank in Dallas, Texas.
In just seven subsequent months, the organization surpassed its goal of funding one million meals for hungry North Texans. Now, with chapters in Houston, Texas, and New York City, and a collective six million meals later, Anna and Raj Asava, philanthropists and co-founders of the Indian American Council, are mobilizing the Indian American community around the issue of hunger in metro Atlanta and North Georgia.
“In the spirit of ‘give where you live,’ the Indian American community – led by IAC – has enabled over four million meals in North Texas alone in under two years,” said Raj.
“We are excited to bring this movement to Georgia and are confident that the Indian community here will galvanize around the Atlanta Community Food Bank and help enable millions of meals for metro Atlanta’s food insecure children, seniors, veterans and vulnerable families,” added Anna.
‘Hunger Mitao’ is a signature campaign of the Indian American Council and is observed during August, the month of India’s Independence Day. The organization’s vision is to “showcase the unity, philanthropy and spirit of the Indian American community through conducting fund for food drives all over the region” served by the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
“The Asavas have a deep passion and dedication to raising awareness on the critical issue of hunger. We are excited to partner with them to launch the Indian American Council here in Atlanta, where we’re certain their peers will jump to action, along with the other 600 partner agencies that we currently work with,” said Kyle Waide, president and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
The Atlanta Community Food Bank will host the launch of the Indian American Council Oct. 2, on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
For more information about the Hunger Mitao campaign, visit www.acfb.org/hungermitao or contact Greg Sims, director of individual giving, at IAC@acfb.org or (404) 832-4976.
