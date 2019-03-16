The North Texas Food Bank’s Indian American Council has now raised enough food and funds to provide close to three million meals for hungry children, seniors and families across North Texas.
Their latest Holi food drive, which began Feb. 23, will continue through March 23. This initiative urges people to conduct a food drive in their neighborhood/workplace/functions/get-togethers/place of worship, etc., to collect non-perishable, nutritious food for families served by the North Texas Food Bank. Their goal is to conduct 100 such food drives.
With the rally cry of “Hunger Mitao” (or wipe out hunger), the fundraising arm of the food bank, founded by Raj and Aradhana Asava, seeks to mobilize the Indian American community around the issue of hunger that exists in North Texas.
The organization has also launched an ambitious “Million Meal March” campaign to help close the meal gap by building on the current 72 million meals a year to the expected need of 92 million meals annually.
The Indian American Council for the North Texas Food Bank, according to its website, was formed to “raise awareness, improve engagement, as well as channel resources and contributions” of the Indian American community toward NTFB’s mission of a hunger-free community.
Working with trade associations, regional organizations, faith-based groups, businesses and individuals, the organization has been able to spread hunger awareness across the Indian American community in North Texas.
The NTFB-IAC is working to provide food assistance to thousands of individuals across NTFB’s 13 county service area. It does that by raising hunger-awareness; encouraging active volunteering; conducting food drive campaigns; and raising crucial funds.
So far, the Indian American Council has conducted various food drives totaling over 6,700 lbs. of food, logged 3,500-plus volunteer hours, and donated more than $230,000 to the food bank.
Those interested in joining the Holi food drive, can do so by signing-up here: https://tinyurl.com/y6hg3d28
