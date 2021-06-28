Hunger strikers held at immigration detention centers across the U.S. were force fed and subjected to involuntary medical procedures, noted a report released June 24 by the American Civil Liberties Union and Physicians for Human Rights.
The report summated over 10,000 pages of documents obtained from Immigration and Customs Enforcement using a Freedom of Information Act request. ICE’s use of involuntary nasal gastric drips, forced hydration, and forced catherization have killed at least three people, according to the report.
“The decision to begin a hunger strike in immigration detention is not taken lightly. A detained person’s refusal to eat may be the last option available to voice complaint, after all other methods of petition have failed,” said the report’s authors.
“People may be locked up for many months — even years — as they await final adjudication of their cases or deportation. Trapped in a system marked by mistreatment and abuse, medical neglect, and the denial of due process, hundreds of people in immigration detention engage in hunger strikes as a means of protest each year.”
“ICE’s failure to provide safe and humane conditions in detention during the COVID-19 pandemic has only raised the stakes for detained people,” noted the authors.
Asylum seekers from India — primarily Sikhs from Punjab, who had sought political asylum in the U.S. because they allegedly feared persecution in India for their political beliefs — are believed to be among the first detainees to use hunger strikes as a means to protest long detention times; no bond hearings which would allow them to be released to family as their asylum case is determined; and unsanitary conditions. India-West began reporting hunger strikes in July 2015 when a group of ten Sikh men who traveled through several countries for more than six months before arriving on foot at the Texas border seeking asylum began a hunger strike at the Krome Processing Center in Miami, Florida.
Later that year, 14 political asylum seekers from India and Bangladesh ended a 13-day hunger strike at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in LaSalle, Louisiana, Oct. 31, alleging they were threatened by ICE administrators to stop their protest.
Several of the protesters had been held at the detention facility for up to two years, despite passing credible fear interviews that would allow them to be released to U.S. relatives until their asylum cases have been resolved.
The North American Punjabi Association reported to India-West in 2016 that as many as 1,500 asylum seekers from India had embarked on hunger strikes at detention centers throughout the U.S. In one of the longest hunger strikes, two Indian asylum seekers at the LaSalle, Louisiana Immigration and Customs Enforcement Processing Center were reportedly on the brink of death last year after refusing to eat or drink for more than 75 days.
According to the report, ICE officials — in apparent violation of the 8th Amendment of the Constitution, which disallows cruel and unusual punishment — force fed hunger strikers using force feeding via a nasogastric tube, in which a plastic tube is inserted through one of the nostrils and advanced through the back of the throat and the esophagus to the stomach.
“This can be a very painful procedure that causes gagging, skin and tissue irritation, and in rare cases, perforation of vital organs. The tube can also be misdirected and advanced into the airways instead of the esophagus, potentially causing serious infections,” noted the report’s authors, adding that when officials insert an NG tube against a person’s will, they typically must forcibly restrain the individual by staff or via mechanical restraints.
ICE officials also forced hydration, using catheter tubes inserted into a vein in the arm, leg, or neck. They also employed forced urinary catheterization, inserting a tube into the urethra. “When cooperation or consent is not obtained, physical or chemical restraints have been used,” alleged the authors.
ICE also placed hunger strikers in solitary confinement in order to break up hunger strikes. The agency also used psychological coercion, such as promising hunger strikers their favorite foods. In one case reported by India-West, hunger strikers at a detention facility in El Paso, Texas were forced to meet with officials from the Indian Consulate: many had alleged torture in India as the basis for their asylum claims (see report here: https://bit.ly/367dhQ1)
The report highlights the case of Asif Qazi, a Bangladeshi immigrant who came to the U.S. with his family at the age of six. Last year, Qazi was detained by ICE at the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Facility in California. When COVID-19 hit a month later, the detention center did not even have paper towel dispensers or soap dispensers in its bathrooms, he reported. Quarters were close. “ICE basically spread COVID throughout the whole facility, total recklessness,” reported Qazi.
President Joe Biden was vice president during much of the period covered by the documents analyzed in this report. “His administration now has an opportunity to acknowledge the abusive system that prompts so many immigrants to engage in hunger strikes, to end ICE’s cruel response to their protests, and to heed hunger strikers’ urgent calls for humane treatment,” stated the authors.
Key recommendations include: phasing out the use of immigration detention; using community-based social services as alternatives to detention, and ending the use of solitary confinement in immigration detention.
The authors also called for prohibiting the use of force and punitive measures against hunger strikers, and asked Congress to engage in robust oversight as to ICE’s treatment of detainees. They also encouraged Congress to pass legislation that begins the process of phasing out mandatory detention and the use of detention entirely in our immigration system.
