HungerMitao, an Indian American fundraising effort that supports local food banks, announced March 12 that it recently launched a Spring Food Drive.
The fundraising organization in just over three years since its inception has enabled 10 million meals for the North Texas Food Bank.
This support is a result of the galvanization and activation of the Indian American community in North Texas around the cause of food insecurity.
The community actively supports the work of food bank through advocacy, volunteering and donating food and critical funds.
The spring drive was in an effort to bring these resources to the NTFB, following devastating winter storms.
The storms devastated families and businesses across the region, with many still grappling with the deadly impacts which have displaced thousands more people and added to the already long lines of food challenged families across the 13 counties serviced by the NTFB.
This year, the HungerMitao Spring Food Drive was an online “funds for food” campaign, eliminating the need to purchase and drop off non-perishable food at the food bank.
“The reason HungerMitao supports local food banks for hunger relief is for the efficiency, reach, consistency, reliability and urgency with which they are able to act,” co-founder Raj Asava added. “Hunger comes two to three times a day, every day. So, people need to have a reliable source they can access as they pull their lives together and get back on their feet. We are thankful to NTFB for providing sustained support to our neighbors facing hunger.”
To learn more about the team behind HungerMitao visit ntfb.org/hungermitao.
