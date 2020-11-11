Hurrahs poured in from Indian American politicians and organizations after President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were declared victors Nov. 7 morning.
Biden and his Indian American running mate Kamala Harris — who made history as the nation’s first female vice president and the first woman of color in that role — defeated incumbent Donald Trump and Mike Pence both in electoral college votes and in the popular vote. As of press time Nov. 10, Biden had amassed 76,378,129 votes (50.7 percent), while Trump received 71,689,187 votes (47.6 percent). Biden also had 279 electoral college votes to Trump’s 214, as of press time Nov. 10.
Trump has not yet conceded, and has filed a series of lawsuits calling for recounts. The Biden-Harris team has already sprung into action, naming a new coronavirus task force, which includes Drs. Vivek Murthy and Atul Gawande (see separate story).
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, who handily won his re-election bid earlier in the week, said in a press statement Nov. 7: “The election of Kamala Harris as vice president is a transformative, meaningful moment for our country. Exactly 100 years after the ratification of the 19th amendment, we have elected America’s first female vice president.”
“In a year of racial strife, we have elected America’s first Black vice president. The daughter of immigrants, Kamala Devi Harris also makes history as our first South Asian vice president. As an Indian American, I’m very grateful that my children will see Kamala Harris, along with Joe Biden, as a role model when she enters office. I know she’ll work to further the progress the United States has made in representation and equality, and countless people will be inspired by her example,” said Krishnamoorthi.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in a statement: “These results prove that our democracy still works and that the power always belongs to the people through the power of the vote.”
“As the first South Asian American woman ever elected to Congress, I am also deeply proud and excited to call Kamala Harris our next vice [resident—the first woman, first South Asian American and first Black woman to ever be elected to the position. This is a truly meaningful moment in history for our country, including for so many women and people of color.”
“We have not only shattered ceilings, but we have constructed a different path for so many millions of people across the country as they imagine their own futures.”
Jayapal said she looked forward to working with the new administration to get out a new COVID-19 relief package, on guaranteeing health care to everyone, creating good jobs that pay a living wage, on passing humane immigration reform, transitioning to a renewable energy future, and making higher education accessible to all.
Ajay Jain Bhutoria, national committee member of 'Biden for President 2020', said in an email to India-West: “Millions of Americans around the country have chosen Joe Biden’s unifying progressive vision to rebuild our middle class, economy, control coronavirus and build back better our economy, restore America’s leadership at world stage, and address racial injustice.”
“It is time for America to unite and heal. It is time to put the anger and harsh rhetoric behind us. The best days of America are ahead,” he said.
The Hindu American Foundation also congratulated Biden and Harris on their victory. “There is a long list of Hindu American legislative priorities and core issues that we believe are of fundamental interest, not just to Hindu Americans, but to all Americans,” HAF executive director Suhag Shukla stated.
HAF pledged to work with the administration to address a broad range of issues, including stopping religious bigotry, the rise of hate crimes in the U.S., strengthening the U.S.-India relationship, and enacting smart immigration and green card reform.
Neha Dewan, national director of South Asians for Biden, said: “This is truly a remarkable win for the future of America, our democracy, and the entire South Asian community. That the Biden-Harris ticket unseated an incumbent president is a historic feat and represents a convincing repudiation of President Trump and his abhorrent worldview."
“Early indications are that our diverse South Asian community played a pivotal role in this victory by not only voting in unprecedented numbers, but also by undertaking the work of organizing the community to make this outcome more likely,” she said.
AAPI Progressive Action stated: “Harris’s election win has shown little girls, immigrants, and people of color that America does not stand for bigotry and misogyny, but rather for acceptance, diversity and love.”
“She may be many firsts, but she won’t be the last,” said the organization in a press statement.
Connie Chung Joe, CEO of Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Los Angeles, said: “While this is a victory, we will not lose sight of the fact that representation alone is not power and that institutional systems have not changed. There is still work to be done on issues that are essential to our community.”
“We will work together to address anti-discrimination, immigration, human rights, health care access, voting rights and fair representation,” she said.
Sanjay Puri, chairman of the United States India Political Action Committee — USINPAC — said: We look forward to working with their administration by being a resource for qualified Indian Americans who want to serve in their administration and will work with them towards strengthening the U.S.-India relationship."
Physician Sudhakar Jonnalgadda, president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, said the organization was heartened to see the new administration immediately create a coronavirus task force and a pandemic testing board to produce and distribute tens of millions of COVID tests.
Roughly 80,000 practicing Indian American physicians are at the forefront of fighting COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. In addition, there are around 40,000 medical students, residents, and fellows of Indian origin in this country who are supporting many of the hospitals affected by the pandemic. “Physicians of Indian origin have been in the front lines during the pandemic risking their lives every day, and we look forward to continue to serve nation under the new presidency led by Biden,” said physician Satheesh Kathula, treasurer of AAPI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.