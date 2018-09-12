Quoting Goethe, Shakespeare, and Schopenhauer, the Indian Supreme Court Sept. 6 unanimously decriminalized homosexuality, sparking rainbows across the global Indian diaspora.
The Court overturned Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, a colonial-era rule that criminalized sexual acts between same-sex partners. In its ruling, the justices noted that sexuality was a “biological phenomenon” and criminalization based on sexual orientation violated fundamental human rights. “Social morality cannot be used to violate the fundamental rights of even a single individual,” wrote Chief Justice Deepak Misra, who quoted the German philosopher Goethe, declaring in his ruling: “I am what I am. Take me as I am.”
Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, India’s first “out” royal, told India-West by telephone from Rajpipla, Gujarat: “I am overjoyed. I never thought this would happen in my lifetime. It was a historic day for India.”
Gohil is the founder of the Lakshya Trust, which is building India’s first LGBTQ center on a portion of the land of his former kingdom. The prince – who was married before he came out to his disapproving parents – said he knew a verdict was forthcoming that day but had no idea it would be unanimous.
Section 377 was first overturned by a lower court, but then appealed in a higher court, which overturned the lower court’s ruling. The five plaintiffs then brought the case to the Indian Supreme Court.
Gohil noted that the judges in their ruling cleared up many misconceptions about its ruling. Section 377 will still remain on the law books. The law also criminalizes sex with animals, sex with minor children, and non-consensual sex. Those portions of the law will remain intact, explained Gohil, noting that the rule continues to protect minor children and victims of rape.
But, he noted, all sex between two consenting adults – even those of the same sex – is now legal; participants cannot be arrested or charged with a crime.
Gohil said he has seen a lot of homophobic activity since the ruling was issued, including homophobic comments from India’s spiritual leaders. “We are doing a lot of advocacy work,” the prince told India-West, noting that India has been slow to implement legal actions. A law protecting India’s transgender community, which passed in 2014, has still not been implemented, he said, adding that the actions in a bill passed last year aiming to protect people from HIV exposure is just now beginning to be implemented.
Indian Minister of Health Jagat Prakash Nadda filed an affidavit that supported overturning Sec. 377. Nadda noted that the law was “an impediment to safe sex behavior.”
The Lakshya Trust distributes flavored condoms in an attempt to get men to practice safe sex.
Gohil was asked by the law school at Karnavati University in Gujarat to develop a module about the LGBTQ community. The prince noted with pride that law students themselves asked for the module; he delivered his first lecture to a packed auditorium of students who asked detailed questions, according to the prince, who has developed a similar module for Goldman Sachs’ India offices. He hopes other universities will implement his module.
“One of these students could become the next prime minister or the next chief justice,” he said.
Indian American writer Kunal Mukherjee – author of the seminal novel, “My Magical Palace,” which explores a teenaged boy coming to terms with his gay sexuality – told India-West he was overjoyed to see Section 377 overturned. “Love cannot be legislated,” said the San Francisco, Calif.-based novelist, noting that his book expounds a universal truth: everyone wants to love and be loved.
Mukherjee noted that – in India – Section 377 allowed police to arrest lesbian and gay people primarily for the purpose of extorting bribes. Now, he said, police will be unable to openly arrest LGBTQ people. “It’s going to be very difficult to arrest someone who has not broken the law: social media being what it is, word will get out, and people will speak out.”
Mukherjee said he is heartened to see that even small cities in India now have annual PRIDE parades. But, he noted, it is an entirely different scene in rural India, where more than 80 percent of India’s population still lives. “Honor killings” of gay family members are still prevalent, he told India-West, encouraging those in villages to build networks and communities through social media.
Mukherjee encouraged closeted people to come out. “Examine your life very carefully, to make sure you’re not living a lie. Own who you are, and be true to yourself,” he said.
“The emphasis on the unique being of an individual is the salt of his/her life,” wrote the Supreme Court justices in their ruling, quoting the British philosopher John Stuart Mill. “Denial of self-expression is inviting death. Irreplaceability of individuality and identity is grant of respect to self.”
“This realization is one’s signature and self-determined design. One defines oneself. That is the glorious form of individuality,” wrote the justices.
AP adds from New Delhi: As the news spread, the streets outside the courthouse erupted in cheers as opponents of the law danced and waved flags.
“We feel as equal citizens now,” said activist Shashi Bhushan. “What happens in our bedroom is left to us.”
“We cannot change history but can pave a way for a better future,” said Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.
Jessica Stern, the executive director of the New York-based rights group OutRight Action International, said the original law had reverberated far beyond India, including in countries where gay people still struggle for acceptance.
“The sodomy law that became the model everywhere, from Uganda to Singapore to the U.K. itself, premiered in India, becoming the confusing and dehumanizing standard replicated around the world,” she said in a statement, saying “today’s historic outcome will reverberate across India and the world.”
On Sept. 6, a leader of a prominent hard-line Hindu group noted that while it doesn’t see homosexuality as a crime, it believes gay marriage is not “compatible with nature.”
Arun Kumar, a spokesman for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the parent organization of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said Indian society “traditionally does not recognize” gay relationships, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.
