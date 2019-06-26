Richardson, Texas businessman Wesley Mathews, accused of killing his adoptive daughter Sherin Mathews, took the stand June 25 and apologized to his dead child.
“I’m so sorry, Sherin, for leaving you in a culvert and walking away. I just want to be with you now,” said the Indian American father, who — with his wife Sini — had adopted the little girl from an orphanage in Nalanda, Bihar 16 months before her death on Oct. 7, 2017.
Wesley Mathews’ capital murder trial was scheduled to begin June 24 in Dallas, Texas. But the adoptive father accepted a plea deal June 20: one count of injury to a child by omission, a first degree felony. He faces five years to life in prison. The punishment phase of his trial is currently underway.
Sini Mathews told police she had been sleeping that night as her daughter went missing. Sini, a nurse, was also charged with felony child abandonment, but charges against her were dropped earlier this year (see India-West story: https://bit.ly/2uz6hbF).
Kimberlee Leach, director of communications for the Dallas County District Attorney’s office, told India-West she could neither confirm nor deny the plea deal as presiding Judge Amber Givens-Davis has issued a gag order until the trial has concluded.
Mathews has admitted that he watched Sherin choke to death on her milk and then placed her body in a culvert outside the family home. When his daughter went missing, Mathews phoned police the next morning and initially stated that he left Sherin outside the family home at 3 a.m. as a punishment for not drinking her milk. In a video presented in court, Mathews is shown telling police that he was trying to “build the fear factor in her” because she “wasn’t drinking her milk.”
An emotional Mathews, who has been in jail since Oct. 28, 2017, told the packed court room that he was afraid Child Protective Services would intervene if Sherin’s body weight did not increase. CPS had cleared the family four months earlier.
Mathews testified that Sherin was startled by his shouting at her to drink her milk and started to cough and cry at the same time, which caused her to choke. As Sherin exhibited signs of dying, Mathews testified on the stand: “I tried to shake Sherin so that she would come out of her spell. Nothing was working. Her head rolled in all directions and then went still.”
Mathews said he took Sherin’s body outside of the home and put it “somewhere where it could be safely preserved.”
“I was not ready to give up on my child. I refused to believe she had completely gone from the world,” he said, in testimony that lasted more than 90 minutes.
“I failed Sherin and I failed my family as well. Please find it in your hearts to forgive me,” he told jurors. “I detest myself.”
He cried on the stand as he told Sherin: “Baby, I love you.”
Mathews’ brother Hanley also testified June 25 and said that Sherin adored Wesley, calling him ‘Dadda’. Jurors were shown video footage of Wesley leading a dance in which Sherin was singing and clapping. Another video showed Sherin sitting on her father’s knee and talking to him.
A church friend testified that Wesley Mathews was a bible teacher. “This is not the Wesley I know. We were all shocked. Sherin was so precious to us.”
In court June 24, Givens-Davis told the 12 jurors that they would be sequestered until the trial was over and would not be allowed to watch news reports. In the courtroom, Givens-Davis banned observers from using social media to give live reports, except for the media. The punishment phase of the trial is expected to go on for three to four days.
At the trial June 24, prosecutors showed footage of Wesley Mathews talking to police outside his home on the day after his daughter went missing. In their opening statements, prosecutors noted that — when Sherin’s body was found, after a massive search involving several agencies and volunteers — her corpse was so badly decomposed that there were no organs left to determine her manner of death.
“We will never know exactly how she died,” prosecutor Jason Fine told the packed courtroom.
Mathews’ defense attorney Rafael De La Garzas said in his opening statement: “Wesley Mathews has enormous regret and has accepted responsibility for what he did by not calling 911 when she started choking.” He further stated that his client has stated he regrets not waking up his wife, Sini, as Sherin started to choke.
Reports released throughout the 20 months before the case went to trial indicated that Sherin suffered a pattern of abuse and neglect at the hands of her adoptive parents. Amongst the most heinous of accusations was that Sherin was left alone at home on the night before her death — for at least 90 minutes — as the Mathews went to dinner with their biological daughter. Child Protective Services reports show various bruises, fractures, and broken bones on the little girl’s body.
On social media, many commentators posted statements of dismay and disgust that Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot had allowed Mathews to plead guilty to a lesser charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.