MILPITAS, Calif. – In celebrating 25 years, the Indo-American Community Federation pulled out all the stops for its 18th annual Unity Dinner event March 22 at the India Community Center here.
Among the guest speakers at the annual event, themed “Women’s History and Contribution,” and which coincided with the federation’s silver anniversary, included U.S. Reps. Anna G. Eshoo and Ro Khanna, both Democrats from California, as well as Consul General of India in San Francisco Sanjay Panda.
The annual Unity Dinner event, created by IACF to improve community involvement, education, health and understanding of different cultures, was created in 2002 in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to promote harmony and unity in diversity.
IACF was founded as a nonprofit by Indian American community activist Jeevan Zutshi in 1994 to build bridges with mainstream organizations, diverse leaders, think tanks and public officials.
“The 25th Anniversary celebration of our organization, which coincided with our signature Unity Dinner 18th Annual event, was received very enthusiastically by the community, diverse leadership and lawmakers with two members of Congress, members of Assembly, county supervisors, city mayors, councilmembers and many other public officials,” Zutshi told India-West.
“IACF was conceived to inspire Indo-Americans to be a part and parcel of mainstream America by serving community at large. Today, after 25 years, we have a vice-mayor, a congressman and so many enthusiastic members of the Indo-American community vigorously involved in mainstream issues positively and have integrated with the American values bringing the best of Indian culture to blend with it,” Zutshi added.
“I feel that my vision of promoting unity and harmony has proved to be a blessing for my own personal development and am firmly committed to continue in my mission to unite community,” he said.
Eshoo, who represents California’s 18th Congressional District, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event and served as the keynote speaker.
“This evening is extraordinarily special for me and is for you,” she said. “This organization (IACF) has prospered over time, where other organizations wear down over time.”
Eshoo thanked Zutshi for creating the federation, which she said has made a difference and continues to make a difference.
“I have a very deep understanding that our country is made stronger through its diversity,” Eshoo stressed, noting she experienced it in her family and sees it in her district. “We’re a nation of immigrants and it is our greatest advantage.”
Eshoo also touched on the importance of the relationship between the U.S. and India, and how she is working on upping the number of individuals from the country who can come to the U.S. on green cards.
“My promise to (Zutshi and IACF) is that you have a sister (in me),” Eshoo said in response to receiving the lifetime achievement award.
The congresswoman, in conclusion, awarded Zutshi for his 25 years of IACF with an American flag that was flown over the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Khanna and Panda were also featured at the event as honored guest speakers.
Khanna, overjoyed to be back in the Bay Area and seeing the diversity, called it “the future of the nation.”
“The country is changing. It is extraordinarily diverse and that’s our strength,” Khanna said. “Every time I come back home, I’m so inspired to represent this place.”
Khanna believes the freshmen class in Congress is what the country is all about – diverse, women, youth.
“Now we have people in Congress from all walks of life,” he said. The second-term congressman said Congress is now a more apt indication of what America is and those people will bring forward Zutshi’s vision for unity.
Panda, who has been in his role since November 2018, was speaking at the Unity Dinner for the first time since taking office.
Using the theme of the night, Panda cited a quote apt for the event. “If you want something to be said, ask a man. If you want something to be done, ask a woman,” he said.
Additionally, there was a panel discussion on women’s history and contributions. Among the panelists were Alameda County District Attorney Nancy E. O’Malley; Fremont, Calif., Police Chief Kimberly Peterson; League of Women Voters president Syeda Reshma Inamdar; and Dr. Connie Wun, advocate, educator, researcher and a national expert on issues impacting women and girls of color. It was moderated by lawyer Anjali Shaykher Zutshi.
The panel discussion specifically focused on the #MeToo movement.
Zutshi, in kicking off the discussion, noted that the movement isn’t just a women’s or girls’ issue, but affects everyone.
O’Malley noted that social media, as well as people who are in show business, made the movement spread like wildfire.
“What’s important is that, those who responded, were from people from so many different backgrounds just like us,” O’Malley said.
Wun echoed O’Malley’s point, adding that it is important that women are using their brand in leadership roles to bring in more victims and raise awareness.
Inamdar added that some of the perpetrators now faced some sort of accountability.
“These powerful figures were finally held accountable where previously the women who came forward were held accountable,” she said. “When women were considered human beings (receiving the right to vote), the movement started to take shape.”
The police chief credited the snowball-like effect, saying the movement has had strength in numbers.
“It has reached a tipping point and the time is right,” Peterson said.
In shifting focus to the culture aspect of victims, Inamdar noted that there has been a shift where there was previously shame placed upon women or victims who came forward and that has changed with the new wave of voices.
Peterson used anecdotes as a younger police officer saying that in certain situations with cultural differences, women were afraid to come forward and law enforcement didn’t get involved until it was facing physical abuse allegations.
Wun talked about how her organization would travel across the country to hear what women deal with in regards to sexual violence.
“There’s an imagination (here in the U.S.) that we as women are supposed to accept that we are to be acted upon,” Wun explained. “What has been considered the norm can no longer be considered the norm, especially if there is no consent.”
Wun elaborated for several minutes on the cultural aspect of the movement, noting women are fearful of many repercussions of coming forward.
“What we want (victims) to know is that abuse, sexual abuse and violence is never OK,” district attorney O’Malley stressed.
Anjali Zutshi opened the panel up to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh being confirmed into the position despite facing sexual abuse allegations.
The panel spoke about how Christine Blasey Ford was right to come forward despite her allegations stemming from decades earlier.
“I think women felt defeated,” O’Malley said, “but I think others felt inspired by her coming forward when she had nothing to gain from it.”
Wun seconded O’Malley’s point, adding that, as a survivor herself, coming forward and having the courage to speak out is not easy.
“What she did was continue to speak and showed the world she would continue to speak, and I don’t believe she thought she was going to win,” Wun noted, adding that it is a win in itself not to be silenced.
“Kavanaugh escaped, but that doesn’t mean the next one will,” Inamdar said.
The panel wrapped up with the panelists talking about stories from their past and providing advice.
“If something does happen, speak up,” O’Malley stressed. “It’s the courage that allows others to come forward.”
In a male-dominated industry, Peterson said that people were very respectful for the most part, just at the shock at seeing her in the position she held, citing her time on the SWAT team.
“The millennial generation grows up expecting equality,” she said. “To me, that’s a positive change. I do think things are moving in the right direction.”
Wun said she has been experiencing #MeToo moments since she was in junior high, to varying degrees.
“I got a Ph.D. at U.C. Berkeley so I could be the perfect woman so my story would be accepted,” Wun stated. But she said she had dealt with too much trauma, which led her to starting her own nonprofit, bypassing her aspirations to becoming an academic.
“The first thing you have to know is it’s not your fault,” Wun advised. “No. 2, you are not alone. And No. 3, you have to go through the process of healing.”
Going forward, Inamdar said there needs to be more education for children as to what’s normal and what is not.
“We need a lot of prevention, and that’s through education and through society saying ‘this is not OK,’” she said.
Each of the panelists stressed the need to give everyone a voice, and education in general will help as the movement continues to ratchet up.
The IACF also used the platform of the Unity Dinner to dole out several awards. In addition to Eshoo being bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award, AAPI Women Lead co-founder Wun was named Advocate of the Year; Alameda County administrator Susan Muranshi was honored with Excellence in Public Administration; Peterson was named the Public Safety Officer of the Year; VajraSoft Inc. chief executive Kameshwar Eranki was named Entrepreneur of the Year; and the Rajasthan Association of North America was named Community Organization of the Year.
The event was attended by hundreds of community members, including several dignitaries, among whom were California Assemblymembers Ash Kalra, Kansen Chu and Evan Low; California State Controller Betty Yee; Newark, Calif., Mayor Al Nagy; former Milpitas Mayor Jose Esteves; and several members of the Fremont City Council, among many others.
