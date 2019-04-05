NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON – The Indian Air Force April 5 reiterated that the plane shot down in an aerial engagement by a Mig-21 in Nowshera sector on Feb. 27 was an F-16, rejecting a claim in a report that none of the Pakistan Air Force's U.S.-supplied jets was found missing after a recent count.
The IAF said that Indian forces have confirmed sighting the ejection at two different places on that day (Feb. 27). The two sightings were at places separated by at least 8-10 km. One was of an IAF Mig-21 Bison and the other a PAF aircraft. "Electronic signatures gathered by us indicate PAF aircraft was F-16," said the IAF, sticking to its earlier version of the sequence of events.
The clarification came after Foreign Policy cited unnamed U.S. officials to claim that the F-16 fleet of PAF was counted and no jet was found to be missing.
"One of the senior U.S. defense officials with direct knowledge of the count said that Pakistan invited the United States to physically count its F-16 planes after the incident as part of an end-user agreement signed when the foreign military sale was finalized. Generally in such agreements, the United States requires the receiving country to allow U.S. officials to inspect the equipment regularly to ensure it is accounted for and protected," said the report claiming the PAF F-16 fleet was intact.
The report was also used by Pakistan's military propaganda establishment to refute Indian claim of shooting down an F-16, said IAF.
But IAF categorically denied the claims made in the report saying that the Airborne Early Warning and Control Systems images show there were 11 F-16s and the electronic signatures captured by IAF clearly indicate that it was an F-16 that went down.
Even Pakistan intercepts clearly talked about two aircraft going down with two pilots. Pakistan had officially announced about two aircraft going down but later retracted, saying only one (the Indian) jet was hit.
The report in the American Foreign Policy journal said that "two senior U.S. defense officials with direct knowledge of the situation talked about the recent count of F-16s and found none missing."
India has maintained that one of its MiG-21s flown by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman had shot down a F-16 of the PAF in an aerial battle over the Line of Control on Feb. 27 before the Indian pilot went down with his jet and got captured.
New Delhi has claimed that the PAF used a pack of F-16s to violate the Indian air space and produced pieces of AMRAAM missile as evidence. But there was no confirmation as the wreckage of the aircraft or the fate of the Pakistani pilot remained shrouded in mystery.
"It is possible that in the heat of combat, Varthaman, flying a vintage MiG-21 Bison, got a lock on the Pakistani F-16, fired and genuinely believed he scored a hit. But the count, conducted by U.S. authorities on the ground in Pakistan, sheds doubt on New Delhi's version of events, suggesting that Indian authorities may have misled the international community about what happened that day," said the report
