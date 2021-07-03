A delegation of board members from the Indian American International Chamber of Commerce met with Indian Ambassador to the U.S. Taranjit Sandhu June 24 at the Embassy of India in Washington, D.C.
The delegation, headed by IAICC president and CEO KV Kumar, discussed strategies with Sandhu on ways to collaborate on matters important to the embassy, and the Government of India, stated a press release, adding that the delegation appreciated his leadership in organizing and coordinating relief efforts from the U.S. side to battle the second wave of COVID-19 in India.
Sandhu said IAICC can help in sectors such as healthcare, energy, digital IT, and knowledge and education partnerships as these areas provide numerous opportunities for American companies to partner with India.
Minister of Community Affairs Anurag Kumar, Suja K. Menon, counselor (political) and SA to Sandhu, and Vasudev Ravi, first secretary (political), were also present during the meeting.
The IAICC delegation included Glenn Falcao, vice chairman and secretary; Narasimhulu Neelagaru, vice chairman; Gregory Newell, vice chairman, IAICC international corporate advisory board; executive board member Anu Bhat; southeast regional vice chair Subrahmanya Bhat; executive board member Kinesh Doshi; Kumar Allady, executive vice president and COO; Keth Ditthavong, director and general counsel; Nandini Selvam, president of IAICC Forum on Women in Business and Leadership; and T. Vishnudatta IAICC communications director and liaison to the Indian embassy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.