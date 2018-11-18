On Nov. 5, the India Association of Los Angeles unanimously elected Sunil Agrawal as its president and also named a 17-member executive team for 2019.
Agrawal has been involved with the IALA for many years and has also served in many capacities. An IT consultant by profession, he has also been active in community work for over 15 years, according to a press release.
Agrawal, who is one of the founders of Dharma Civilization Foundation, has also been involved with other organizations. In 2006 and 2008, he organized the quiz show, “Koun Banega Ramayan Expert,” in which thousands of kids from across the U.S. participated.
The newly-elected members of the executive committee of IALA alongside Agrawal include: executive vice president Ouseph Poulose; secretary Pramesh Shah; joint secretary Prem Seem; treasurer Rajni Thakkar, vice president for finance, Kanaksinh Zala; vice president for cultural affairs, Aishveryaa Nidhi; vice president for publicity, Navdeep Singh; vice president for public relations, Nalini Natarajan; vice president for youth affairs, Sunil ‘Bobby’ Prabhakar; vice president for health, Dr. Bama Sridhar and Deepi Singh; and executive members Hema Chopra, Ram Bali, Falguni Ba Zala, Jugal Kishore and Dr. Akash Ahuja.
The IALA holds elections for its executive committee annually. This year, it stated in the release, all the executive members were elected unanimously.
The IALA was founded in 1999 to preserve, promote and nurture Indian heritage, culture and traditions. Each year, the IALA hosts a variety of cultural and social events, including the annual India Independence Day Mela and the Republic Day celebration. The IALA Independence Day celebration draws more than 10,000 people every year and provides a platform for talented community members to showcase their talent in front of thousands of people, added the press release. Over the years, members of Congress, Indian ambassadors and many other dignitaries have participated in the celebrations.
For information on upcoming IALA events, email IALAsfv@gmail.com, or call 818-600-1495.
