SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, Calif. — The India Association of Los Angeles Nov. 13 unanimously elected Ouseph Poulose as its president and its 17-member strong executive team for the year 2019-2020, according to a press release.
IALA was founded in 1999 to preserve, promote and nurture the values of Indian heritage, culture and traditions by organizing various cultural and social events for the Indian American and local community. Poulose has been involved in IALA for many years and served in many capacities.
He also has been involved with other organizations: as president of the Kerala Catholic Association and Valley Malayaly Arts and Sports Club.
According to the release, the following are the newly-elected members of the executive committee of IALA: president, Ouseph Poulose; executive VP, Ashok Kapoor; secretary, Pramesh Shah; joint secretary, Falguni Zala; treasurer, Sunil Prabhakar; V.P. finance - Shamsher Sidhu; VP publicity, Navdeep Singh; VP cultural affairs, Manjeet Wahi; VP public relations, Kanaksinh Zala; VP youth affairs, Ramesh Bramharouthu; VP health, Deepi Singh and Dr. Bama Sridhar.
Executive members elected are: Atri Shukla, Hezal Shah, Ram Bali, Vandana Kumar, and Yogi Patel.
IALA conducts elections every year to elect its executive committee, said the release. This year all executive committee members were elected unanimously. Outgoing president Sunil Agrawal was lauded for his community leadership, and many new initiatives during his tenure.
IALA has been organizing the India Independence Day Mela and celebrating the Republic Day of India since 1999. The India Independence Day celebration brings more than 10,000 people, mostly from the Indian American community, every year and provides a platform for community talent to showcase their talent live in front of thousands of people. U.S. congressmen, Indian ambassadors, and other officials have been part of these celebrations in previous years.
IALA can be reached at IALAsfv@gmail.com or 818-600-1495 for any upcoming community events and information.
