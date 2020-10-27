NEW YORK – The Indo-American Press Club Oct. 18 organized a live virtual presidential debate as part of the seventh annual International Media Conference.
Broadcast on several social media platforms, and attended live by hundreds of IAPC members, supporters and well-wishers from around the world, the debate saw participation by prominent politicians, academicians, physicians and Indian American community leaders.
The panelists from the Republican Party included Puneet Ahluwalia, candidate for lieutenant governor in Virginia; Dr. Sampat Shivangi, Republican delegate to the National Republican Party Convention; and Dr. Anand Tamhankar, a multi-disciplinary expert and physician.
The Democrats on the panel were Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox, candidate for Connecticut state Assembly; Dr. Hetal Gor, a women's leader and an obgyn in New Jersey; and Anil Bansal, president of Federation of Indian Associations, NY, NJ, CT.
The lively debate was moderated by Dr. Renee Mehrra of TV Asia.
Ajay Ghosh, founder and president and a member of the IAPC board and the organizer of the debate, said, “As the presidential elections 2020 draws near, our community is split between the two major political parties. Today’s debate is to educate our community on where each party stands on the most important issues that affect the nation and the world.”
The participants eloquently and with anecdotes discussed in detail the differing policies and perspectives of Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden and that of the Republican Party, President Donald Trump, on the Covid-19 pandemic, healthcare policy and the Affordable care Act, the U.S. economy, the U.S. relationship with India and the rest of the world, with a particular focus on the United Nations and the World Health Organization; the immigration system, work visas, and the issue of Indian Americans awaiting for decades for Green Card approval; and the policies and programs by both the parties on climate change.
Advocating strongly for the Biden–Harris ticket, Gadkar-Wilcox argued that, “As a nation, we are more deeply divided in some ways than we have ever been. We are in need of a leader who will bring us together rather than increase polarization.”
Bansal made a strong pitch for Biden and Harris. Stating that Americans face an epic choice of this election, he said, “Our decency and democracy are at stake. When the president starts behaving like a king, fuels racism and division, and destroys science, we must wake up. Trump has clearly shown in the last four years that he is incompetent and selfish.”
In her passionate debate as to why Indian Americans should defeat Trump and support Biden and Harris in 2020, Gor said, “In the past four years, Trump’s policies, actions, and words have all been extremely divisive. He has openly supported White supremacist groups, increased racial divide, and wreaked havoc on the social fabric of the nation.”
Advocating strongly to re-elect President Trump and the Republican Party candidates around the nation, Ahluwalia said, “This will ensure that our nation stays the course for unprecedented economic growth. Especially after the pandemic, we need strong committed leadership which fulfills its promises to the American people. Our nation's economy needs a leader who is pro-business and understands the plight of hard-working Americans.”
According to Shivangi, historically U.S. presidents from the Democratic Party have contributed minimally to the cause of India. “It was Bush who signed the U.S.-India civil nuclear treaty, which stands as a major foreign policy milestone of his presidency.” While Biden has questioned the removal of Article 370 and CAA by Modi Government, President Trump has advanced the friendship between Indian and the U.S., he said.
Tamhankar argued that “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make an impact with our votes by helping re-elect President Trump. He has been the most ardent supporter of Modiji's reforms and the Indian causes, which is in contrast to the open vocal opposition to India and the removal of article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act by Biden-Harris.”
