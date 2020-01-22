The Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence, an international nonprofit scientific society devoted to promote research in AI, recently announced a group of 12 individuals elevated to senior members, including Indian American Biplav Srivastava.
Srivastava is a distinguished data scientist and master inventor at IBM's Chief Analytics Office. With over two decades of research experience in AI, services computing and sustainability, most of which was at IBM Research, Srivastava is also an ACM distinguished scientist and distinguished speaker, and IEEE senior member.
His work has led to many science firsts and high-impact commercial innovations, 150-plus papers and more than 50 U.S. patents issued, and awards for paper,
demos and hacks.
He has received major recognitions from IBM and external community, interacted with commercial customers, universities and governments, participated in Work Groups of international organizations like World Wide Web Consortium and Partnership on AI, and assisted business leaders on technical issues.
Srivastava actively participates in professional services globally including running the ‘AI in India’ virtual Google group with 250-plus members since 2010; organizing conference tracks, workshops and tutorials, and as a program committee member for more than 50 events, his bio says.
Srivastava earned his bachelor’s from the Indian Institute of Technology in Varanasi, as well as his master’s and doctorate degrees from Arizona State University.
The 2020 AAAI cohort made significant contributions to multiple areas of #AI, the organization said in a tweet.
They come from both academic and industrial labs based in China, India, Israel, the U.K. and U.S.
Also named senior members were Balaraman Ravindran of IIT Madras and Singapore’s Pradeep Varakantham.
