A U.S. Border Patrol agent monitors a group of apprehended men from India who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border on July 16, 2018 in San Diego, California. SALDEF’s Indian American spokeswoman Gujari Singh told India-West: “We have been telling detention centers about these issues for a long time, but we’re not seeing any change. People are still not being humanely treated.” (Mario Tama/Getty Images)