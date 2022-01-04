U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Oct. 6 revoked the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System status of Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Herguan University, meaning that the school, popular with Indian students, will no longer be able to enroll students from abroad.
About 90 percent of Herguan’s current student body – estimated at about 180 – is comprised of students from India. A statement from ICE said Herguan must immediately stop issuing I-20s – the document that allows a student from abroad to study in the U.S. – and that the agency would completely terminate the school’s SEVIS status on Jan. 11, 2017.
India-West reported in August 2011 that Herguan University was potentially being investigated as a “visa mill.” ICE would not comment on such speculation at that time and continued to allow foreign students to enroll at Herguan for the next five years.
Jerry Wang, 32, founder of Herguan University and the University of East West Medicine, was arrested at his home Aug. 2, 2012 and charged with falsifying documents that allowed foreign students to obtain visas and enter the U.S. Wang pleaded guilty in 2015, and is currently serving prison time.
ICE said Oct. 6 that students currently enrolled at Herguan could be eligible to transfer to another Student and Exchange Visitor Program-certified university offering the same program.
Students could also change their F1 student status to another status, if eligible, said ICE, noting that if neither of these two criteria are met, the student must leave the U.S.
If the student does not meet any of the criteria or depart before Jan. 11, he will become undocumented and would face deportation, noted ICE. Students who choose not to re-enroll would have seven days to leave the country after the Jan. 11 deadline.
Unlike Tri-Valley University, which was forced to shutter its doors in January 2011, after ICE raided the sham school in Pleasanton, Calif., students at Herguan will have access to their transcripts until Jan. 11, ostensibly making the transfer process easier. But – in a similar situation to TVU – many students from India could potentially find that a new school does not accept much of their course work, which they would have to repeat to be able to graduate.
Herguan University charges $350 per unit – about $6,300 per semester for a full-time student. Foreign students are required to enroll full-time to maintain their F1 status. Thus, tuition alone for a two-year degree program is about $25,000.
Herguan students who must now transfer from their university will lose thousands of dollars they have already paid to attend the college. Students told India-West in an earlier story that their families had sold ancestral land and taken out huge loans to send them to a U.S. university.
