High school student Sirina Prasad has been named valedictorian of Staples High School in Westport, Conn., while her identical twin, Anisa Prasad, has been named salutatorian of the school’s class of 2019, making the achievement rare.
A valedictorian has the highest academic achievements of the class and delivers the valedictory at a graduation ceremony, while a salutatorian comes in second and delivers the salutatory.
At Staples High School, the salutatorian speaks at baccalaureate, the night before graduation, and the valedictorian addresses the gathering at the graduation ceremony, according to a report on Patch.com, which notes that the Prasad sisters are “well-rounded” and “passionate,” love learning and inspire each other.
The Indian American sisters, according to the report, credit their teachers at elementary and middle schools for their achievements. “They prepared us very well for Staples,” Anisa told the publication.
Their parents had moved to Westport from London, reported Patch.com, where their father, Gautam, worked in financial services. Their mother, Nita, is a professor at Quinnipiac University.
Though unplanned, they ended up sharing many classes together since they share many interests.
Many of those classes involve science and math, they told Patch.com, adding they got out of their comfort zone when they entered the Fed Challenge contest this winter where they had to provide the Federal Reserve with monetary policy for a year.
“We don’t usually do things like that,” Sirina said. “We really challenged ourselves.” But the hard work paid off. This spring, the twins will compete in the contest semifinals at the Federal Reserve in New York City.
They started a Staples Olympiad team with friends, spent last summer doing research at Stony Brook University where they learned about materials science, and made their own solar cells, said Patch.com, adding, this year, they presented their findings at conferences and science fairs. After finishing first in Connecticut, they head to Arizona in May for the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair.
When fall arrives, the team will head to Harvard.
