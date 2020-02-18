Sri Preston Kulkarni, a Democratic candidate in the 22nd Congressional District of Texas, was welcomed Feb. 9 by a group of Indian Institute of Technology alumni led by Mallik Putcha for a meet-and-greet event.
The event, which was held at Sugar Land, Texas-based Indian Summer, was to discuss how alumni such as those from the IITs can support Kulkarni’s campaign.
A news release said some of the IIT alumni felt that there are some strange forces behind the contest of an Indian American candidate in the Republican primary to pull potential votes away from Kulkarni – a candidate who in 2018 had supported Kulkarni.
In 2019, Kulkarni visited India and IIT was one of the academic institutions where he spent a day interacting with students and research group, the release said.
The discussion with Kulkarni covered several topics. The Indian American candidate did not hesitate to respond to an inconvenient question about his views on CAA, NPR, NRC or human rights in Kashmir. He was forthright in telling the audience that he does not know much about these things, and he needs to spend time on those issues that affect his voters, the release said.
The release adds that Kulkarni narrated his experience of receiving criticism while attending some community events.
For example, he was criticized by some for attending the “Howdy Modi!” event in Houston. His response was that he also attended an event where Imran Khan was speaking via satellite and had attended several such events.
With his experience and having identified local issues of flood control, improving traffic flow, education, and others, he seems to be in a better position to attract even more voters this time, the release claims.
During the event, the release said it was “refreshing” to hear Kulkarni emphasizing U.S. values by telling the group how he was inspired by Robert Kennedy.
